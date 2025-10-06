Pattaya homeless woman abandones 2 daughters and flees police

Officials place children in shelter while their mother remains missing

Petch Petpailin
October 6, 2025
Photo via Facebook/ Daily Mirror

A homeless woman abandoned her two young daughters at an apartment in Pattaya yesterday, October 5, before fleeing from the police.

The apartment owner, Malee, sought assistance from officers of Pattaya City Law Enforcement and the Pattaya Social Welfare Bureau at around 10pm after the woman left her daughters, aged three and one, in her care.

Malee explained that the homeless woman, known as Maem, asked her to look after the girls, saying she would return to collect them after finishing some errands. Malee allowed the children to wait for their mother from about 7pm until 10pm, but the woman never came back.

Malee said the two girls eventually fell asleep on the ground outside the accommodation, still waiting for their mother. She urged Maem to feel compassion for her daughters and return to collect them.

Officials took the girls to Mueang Pattaya Police Station before transferring them to the Chon Buri Provincial Shelter for Women and Children for further care.

Two girls abandoned by homeless mother in Pattaya
Photo via Workpoint News

Channel 7 reported that the homeless woman was captured on CCTV at a grocery store near the apartment at 6.34pm. She was seen buying snacks and drinking water for her children before abandoning them with Malee.

According to reports, police later encountered the woman on the same day. Officers attempted to speak with her about her children, but she refused to cooperate and fled the scene.

Police are now reviewing CCTV footage across Pattaya to locate the woman and bring her in for questioning.

Pattaya homeless left two daughter with apartment owner
Photo via Facebook/ Daily Mirror

A similar case occurred last year on Koh Samui, an island in the southern province of Surat Thani, when a young boy was found sleeping alone on a beach. It was believed the boy had chosen to stay away from home due to parental neglect and possible abuse.

The TikToker who discovered the boy visited his home the following day and found his mother with a baby. The boy was not present, and the mother was unable to communicate clearly due to apparent mental health issues, possibly stemming from drug use.

