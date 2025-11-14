Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 14, 2025, 1:42 PM
258 2 minutes read
Photo of Ekniti Nitithanprapas courtesy of Finance Ministry Facebook

Thailand’s government is planning a second phase of its co-payment scheme to support those who missed out earlier and boost spending in early 2026.

The Finance Ministry is preparing to launch a second phase of the Khon La Khrueng Plus co-payment scheme early next year, aimed at those who missed out on the first round of registration.

Lavaron Sangsnit, permanent secretary at the ministry, said the upcoming phase would offer the same financial perks as the original scheme and could roll out as soon as January 2026, pending Cabinet approval expected next month.

The second phase will be tailored for those who did not register in time for the first round. While this group is relatively small, the ministry believes they should still have access to the support.

“The aim is inclusivity. We want to ensure that all eligible citizens get a chance to benefit from this programme.”

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Officials are still weighing up funding options, with the central government budget for fiscal year 2026, estimated at around 100 billion baht, being considered as a possible source.

The first phase of the scheme launched with 20 million entitlements for Thai nationals aged 16 and older without state welfare cards. Participants were split into two categories: those within the tax system received a 2,400 baht subsidy, while those outside received 2,000 baht.

From October 29 to December 31, the government has been subsidising 50% of daily purchases at small shops, capped at 200 baht per day. A total of 44 billion baht was allocated for this phase, with the hope of doubling that figure to 88 billion baht once consumer spending is factored in.

As of November 12, total spending under the scheme had reached 33.8 billion baht, including 576 million baht via food delivery apps. However, around 239,000 registered participants failed to make a qualifying purchase by November 11 and were disqualified from receiving benefits.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The co-payment initiative is part of a broader set of fiscal measures intended to prop up Thailand’s sluggish economy, which saw just 0.3% growth in the fourth quarter, far below the 1.7% growth previously projected for Q3, reported Bangkok Post.

Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas added that tax rebate schemes for travel and spending, including deductions of up to 30,000 baht for visits to secondary provinces, are also expected to help fuel a late-year economic recovery.

Second cash splash eyed as Thai govt plans new co-pay scheme

