Pattaya tots locked in BMV saved after 30-minute ordeal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, October 23, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Two toddlers were rescued by emergency responders in Pattaya after becoming trapped inside a locked car parked near a hospital for over 30 minutes.

The incident unfolded on Tuesday, October 21, in the car park behind Bhatamakun Hospital in Naklua. A black BMW sedan became the unintended prison for a one year old girl and her four year old brother after the younger child accidentally hit the remote lock button, sealing both children inside the vehicle.

Panic set in as the parents and bystanders desperately tried to instruct the children to unlock the doors. However, both children were too young to understand or follow the instructions, leaving them stuck and their parents increasingly frantic.

Emergency responders from the Sawang Boriboon Rescue Centre were quickly dispatched to the scene. Using specialised tools, rescue workers carefully pried open the vehicle’s window control panel without damaging the car. The operation took just over half an hour, during which time onlookers anxiously watched the rescue unfold.

Thankfully, both children were freed unharmed, though clearly shaken by the ordeal. Their relieved parents rushed to embrace them as the crowd applauded the rescuers’ efforts.

According to the children’s mother, the incident began when she placed her one year old daughter, Alin, in the front seat before moving to secure her son, Arun, in the back. While momentarily distracted, Alin had managed to press the lock button on the key fob, accidentally trapping herself and her sibling inside, according to Pattaya Mail.

“It happened in an instant. One second I was helping Arun, the next the car was locked, and I couldn’t get to either of them.”

Rescue officials emphasised the dangers of leaving children unsupervised in vehicles, even for a few seconds. They urged parents to always keep car keys out of reach and to never leave young children unattended inside cars.

“This could have ended very differently. It’s a strong reminder to all parents to be extra cautious when children are near car controls.”

