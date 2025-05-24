PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged the UK private sector and Thai businesses in London this week to enhance trade, promote a free trade agreement, and boost employment opportunities for Thais.

The discussions on Thursday, May 22, centred around increasing the trade value of agricultural and food products and expanding import channels for Thai goods, including lifestyle products. A Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was a focal point, aiming to enhance market opportunities and reduce trade barriers for Thai exports such as processed chicken.

The talks also explored job opportunities for Thai professionals, including chefs and traditional massage therapists, amid rising demand in the UK. Measures to support Thai businesses seeking investment opportunities in the UK were also discussed. Representatives from major companies such as Selfridges, CP Intertrade, Boon Rawd Brewery (Singha), Chang Beer, Thai Tana, ASCO, Manning Impex, Patara Restaurants, and Bangkok Bank Plc participated in the discussions.

The prime minister called for Thai authorities to collaborate closely with UK partners to fortify bilateral trade and investment relations, paving the way for a prospective Thailand-UK FTA and trade agreements with EU countries.

The Ministry of Commerce reported that the UK was Thailand’s fourth-largest European trading partner last year, with bilateral trade totalling US$6.66 billion (217.5 billion baht). The top five Thai exports to the UK included processed chicken, machinery and parts, jewellery and accessories, motorcycles and parts, and automobiles and components.

During her visit, Paetongtarn awarded the Thai SELECT certification to 20 Thai restaurants in the UK as part of promoting Thai cuisine through soft power. She also participated in a demonstration of making miang kham, a traditional Thai snack.

The Thai SELECT certification, from the Ministry of Commerce, ensures the authenticity and quality of Thai cuisine. Currently, 115 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants operate in major UK cities such as London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai defended the prime minister’s UK trip amid cost-related criticism, noting that not all activities could be disclosed due to their informal or sensitive nature, reported Bangkok Post.

Former senator Somchai Swangkarn had questioned if the trip was a personal mission funded by the state, citing a lack of scheduled meetings with foreign leaders. Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, dismissed speculation that critics might petition the anti-graft agency, asserting the trip was clearly for official purposes.

“We can’t stop them, so we’ll just have to explain the facts.”