PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

Thai PM urges Thai-UK cooperation to strengthen trade and investment ties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
66 2 minutes read
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra engaged the UK private sector and Thai businesses in London this week to enhance trade, promote a free trade agreement, and boost employment opportunities for Thais.

The discussions on Thursday, May 22, centred around increasing the trade value of agricultural and food products and expanding import channels for Thai goods, including lifestyle products. A Thailand-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was a focal point, aiming to enhance market opportunities and reduce trade barriers for Thai exports such as processed chicken.

The talks also explored job opportunities for Thai professionals, including chefs and traditional massage therapists, amid rising demand in the UK. Measures to support Thai businesses seeking investment opportunities in the UK were also discussed. Representatives from major companies such as Selfridges, CP Intertrade, Boon Rawd Brewery (Singha), Chang Beer, Thai Tana, ASCO, Manning Impex, Patara Restaurants, and Bangkok Bank Plc participated in the discussions.

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of The Nation

The prime minister called for Thai authorities to collaborate closely with UK partners to fortify bilateral trade and investment relations, paving the way for a prospective Thailand-UK FTA and trade agreements with EU countries.

Related Articles

The Ministry of Commerce reported that the UK was Thailand’s fourth-largest European trading partner last year, with bilateral trade totalling US$6.66 billion (217.5 billion baht). The top five Thai exports to the UK included processed chicken, machinery and parts, jewellery and accessories, motorcycles and parts, and automobiles and components.

During her visit, Paetongtarn awarded the Thai SELECT certification to 20 Thai restaurants in the UK as part of promoting Thai cuisine through soft power. She also participated in a demonstration of making miang kham, a traditional Thai snack.

The Thai SELECT certification, from the Ministry of Commerce, ensures the authenticity and quality of Thai cuisine. Currently, 115 Thai SELECT-certified restaurants operate in major UK cities such as London, Manchester, Glasgow, and Edinburgh.

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Additionally, Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai defended the prime minister’s UK trip amid cost-related criticism, noting that not all activities could be disclosed due to their informal or sensitive nature, reported Bangkok Post.

Former senator Somchai Swangkarn had questioned if the trip was a personal mission funded by the state, citing a lack of scheduled meetings with foreign leaders. Somkid Chueakong, deputy secretary-general to the prime minister, dismissed speculation that critics might petition the anti-graft agency, asserting the trip was clearly for official purposes.

“We can’t stop them, so we’ll just have to explain the facts.”

Latest Thailand News
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

11 seconds ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

17 minutes ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

32 minutes ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

53 minutes ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

17 hours ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

17 hours ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

17 hours ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

18 hours ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

18 hours ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

18 hours ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

18 hours ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

19 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

19 hours ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

19 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

19 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

20 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

20 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

21 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

21 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

21 hours ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

22 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

22 hours ago
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties Bangkok News

Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

23 hours ago
Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV Pattaya News

Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

23 hours ago
New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park Thailand News

New plant species discovered at Phu Kradueng National Park

23 hours ago
Economy NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal17 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
66 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

Thailand and Indonesia shakes hands on continued partnership

5 days ago
Thailand and Vietnam target USbn trade boost

Thailand and Vietnam target US$25bn trade boost

7 days ago
Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

Flight club: Thailand plots new routes to Vietnam to boost tourism

1 week ago
Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

Thailand and Bangladesh to advance free trade agreement talks

2 weeks ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x