Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Pictures courtesy of Bangkok Post

A Frenchman known for flashing weapons at a Koh Pha Ngan hotel has been arrested after police uncovered a stash of illicit drugs, while a Russian woman was caught selling banned e-cigarettes on nearby Koh Samui.

Tourist police and Koh Pha Ngan officers raided the KPG Suite Dream hotel in Ban Tai around 4pm on Thursday, May 22, after receiving a tip-off about a foreigner who was allegedly working illegally, getting drunk, and showing off firearms to guests.

The man, identified as 56 year old Pascal Patrick, was found managing hotel operations and renting out motorcycles to tourists—despite lacking a work permit.

During questioning, Patrick appeared disoriented and jittery, prompting officers to search the premises. What they discovered resembled a scene from an action film: three BB guns, an array of knives, sickles, brass knuckles, short swords and machetes.

More worrying were the drugs. Police seized sachets of MDMA, magic mushrooms, and a Runtz-brand cannabis vape. Four motorbikes and a car were also impounded from outside the property.

According to Police Lieutenant Colonel Winit Boonchit, the tourist inspector from Tourist Police Division 5, Patrick admitted the drugs had been given to him by a friend during a past Full Moon Party. He also claimed the BB guns were part of his personal collection and said he was running the business for his wife, who lives in Chiang Mai.

Patrick now faces multiple charges, including possession of a Category 1 narcotic (MDMA), a Category 5 narcotic (psilocybin mushrooms), working without a permit, and immigration offences.

He was taken to Koh Pha Ngan Police Station for further legal proceedings.

Meanwhile, over on Koh Samui, tourist police working with Bo Phut Station officers arrested a Russian national named Elena after a sting operation caught her selling e-cigarettes via Telegram.

Elena arrived at a pre-arranged spot to deliver disposable Solo Bar vapes in flavours like strawberry, lychee and mint—only to be ambushed by undercover officers. Ten devices were seized.

She was charged with possession and sale of untaxed goods and selling goods without customs clearance, and taken to Bo Phut Police Station, reported Bangkok Post.

