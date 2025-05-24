Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

A ruthless gang of Chinese and Thai fraudsters has been busted in Bangkok after swindling victims out of millions of baht with a bogus photo promotion scam.

Two Chinese nationals, 29 year old Di Tian Shaanxi and 44 year old Li Shengyou, along with three Thai accomplices, were arrested near a shopping mall on Phahon Yothin Road on Thursday, May 22. Police seized 3 million baht in cash, believed to be proceeds from their elaborate con.

The scam began on social media, where the group lured victims by promising to “promote” their uploaded photos in return for rewards.

“They used social media to build trust by offering fake photo promotions,” said Police Major General Natthasak Chaonasai, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau.

Once trust was gained, the victims were pushed to invest in a fraudulent platform called STI Currency Market, which promised huge returns. But when investors tried to withdraw their money, they were told they had violated the platform’s rules and were coerced into paying extra fees — a classic tactic to squeeze more cash out of them.

“At least seven victims have come forward so far, reporting losses exceeding 2.4 million baht,” added Natthasak.

The suspects’ method was simple but effective. “The scam preyed on people’s hopes of easy money and used false promises to trap them,” the police said.

The arrests came after a careful investigation prompted by victim complaints. Police warn the public to be wary of any online promotions promising unrealistic financial gains.

“Their operation was a classic example of social media fraud evolving into investment scams,” Natthasak said, urging caution and verification before investing online.

All five suspects are now in custody facing charges related to fraud and money laundering, reported Bangkok Post.

Police continue to probe for more victims and possible accomplices.

In similar news, three Thai bank employees have been arrested for allegedly aiding a Chinese-run scam gang in laundering a staggering 2.2 billion baht through fake accounts.

The suspects, who worked at a Pattaya branch, reportedly turned a blind eye as 15 Chinese nationals, all posing as tourists, opened multiple bank accounts. They then swiftly withdrew millions before disappearing from the country.