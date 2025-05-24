Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

2 Chinese and 3 Thais arrested for luring victims to invest in fake photo promo

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
76 1 minute read
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

A ruthless gang of Chinese and Thai fraudsters has been busted in Bangkok after swindling victims out of millions of baht with a bogus photo promotion scam.

Two Chinese nationals, 29 year old Di Tian Shaanxi and 44 year old Li Shengyou, along with three Thai accomplices, were arrested near a shopping mall on Phahon Yothin Road on Thursday, May 22. Police seized 3 million baht in cash, believed to be proceeds from their elaborate con.

The scam began on social media, where the group lured victims by promising to “promote” their uploaded photos in return for rewards.

“They used social media to build trust by offering fake photo promotions,” said Police Major General Natthasak Chaonasai, deputy commissioner of the Central Investigation Bureau.

Related Articles

Once trust was gained, the victims were pushed to invest in a fraudulent platform called STI Currency Market, which promised huge returns. But when investors tried to withdraw their money, they were told they had violated the platform’s rules and were coerced into paying extra fees — a classic tactic to squeeze more cash out of them.

“At least seven victims have come forward so far, reporting losses exceeding 2.4 million baht,” added Natthasak.

The suspects’ method was simple but effective. “The scam preyed on people’s hopes of easy money and used false promises to trap them,” the police said.

The arrests came after a careful investigation prompted by victim complaints. Police warn the public to be wary of any online promotions promising unrealistic financial gains.

“Their operation was a classic example of social media fraud evolving into investment scams,” Natthasak said, urging caution and verification before investing online.

All five suspects are now in custody facing charges related to fraud and money laundering, reported Bangkok Post.

Police continue to probe for more victims and possible accomplices.

In similar news, three Thai bank employees have been arrested for allegedly aiding a Chinese-run scam gang in laundering a staggering 2.2 billion baht through fake accounts.

The suspects, who worked at a Pattaya branch, reportedly turned a blind eye as 15 Chinese nationals, all posing as tourists, opened multiple bank accounts. They then swiftly withdrew millions before disappearing from the country.

Latest Thailand News
12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break Thailand News

12-year-old stabs classmate to death in Isaan school lunch break

3 minutes ago
Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders Bangkok News

Bangkok police arrest Chinese photo scam ringleaders

19 minutes ago
PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks Thailand News

PM Paetongtarn pushes UK trade and jobs boost in London talks

35 minutes ago
Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul Thailand News

Frenchman busted on Koh Pha Ngan with drug and weapon haul

51 minutes ago
Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected Thailand News

Seasonal downpour to drench Thailand, flooding expected

1 hour ago
Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond Pattaya News

Snake scare: Huge king cobra terrorises Pattaya backyard pond

17 hours ago
Witnesses spooked as &#8216;haunted truck&#8217; moves on its own after crash Thailand News

Witnesses spooked as ‘haunted truck’ moves on its own after crash

17 hours ago
Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals Pattaya News

Pattaya’s party problem: Festivals fuel chaos, neglect locals

18 hours ago
Wife suspected in husband&#8217;s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Wife suspected in husband’s fatal shooting in Chiang Rai

18 hours ago
Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search Thailand News

Missing man found dead in Tak mountains after month-long search

18 hours ago
Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award Thailand News

Thai lawyer jailed for lese majeste wins global human rights award

18 hours ago
Alarming financial inequality in Thailand Finance

Alarming financial inequality in Thailand

19 hours ago
Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya&#8217;s Nong Prue school resolved Pattaya News

Fake diploma scandal at Pattaya’s Nong Prue school resolved

19 hours ago
Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours&#8217; parcels Bangkok News

Bangkok transwoman caught on CCTV stealing neighbours’ parcels

19 hours ago
Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya Pattaya News

Burmese roti vendor arrested for series of sexual assaults in Pattaya

20 hours ago
Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video) Thailand News

Midnight horror: Man finds giant python coiled in toilet bowl (video)

20 hours ago
Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act Pattaya News

Chon Buri abbot saves starving gran and teen with kind act

20 hours ago
Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video) Thailand News

Udon Thani boy flees home from alleged abuse by father (video)

20 hours ago
Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor Thailand News

Swiss man on the run from jail sentence for assaulting Thai doctor

21 hours ago
Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket Phuket News

Foreign tourists caught defecating outside restuarant in Phuket

21 hours ago
Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa Finance

Why it’s so hard to open a Thai bank account on a tourist visa

21 hours ago
&#8216;Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon Thailand News

‘Spider-Man’ thieves caught after rooftop escape in Sakon Nakhon

22 hours ago
TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism Business News

TAT and AIS launch travel campaign to boost domestic tourism

23 hours ago
Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties Bangkok News

Thai actress reveals series of assaults by ex-boyfriend with police ties

23 hours ago
Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV Pattaya News

Aussie drunk smashes rescue booth in Pattaya, caught on CCTV

23 hours ago
Bangkok NewsCrime NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal19 minutes agoLast Updated: Saturday, May 24, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

Eight foreigners detained for illegal street food sales in Bangkok

2 days ago
Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

Bangkok police arrest notorious motorcycle theft gang

2 days ago
Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

Overturned truck causes crude oil spill on Bangkok road

2 days ago
Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

Thai bank workers in baht-tle: Dodgy staff ‘cashed in’ on scam

2 days ago
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x