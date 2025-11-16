Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 12:50 PM
50 1 minute read
Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | Thaiger
Photo of Suphajee Suthumpun courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand and Sweden held talks to boost bilateral trade and investment, focusing on technology, green products, and a potential EU free trade agreement.

In a high-level meeting on Friday, November 14, Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun sat down with Swedish Ambassador Anna Hammargren to push forward the Thailand-Sweden Strategic Partnership and discuss fast-tracking negotiations on a long-awaited Thailand–EU free trade agreement.

“The meeting underscored the potential for further investment and collaboration to leverage Thailand’s manufacturing capabilities and Sweden’s technological expertise.”

The two sides pinpointed promising growth in sectors such as innovative technology, telecommunications infrastructure, sustainable consumer products, and Thai agricultural and processed food exports, especially organic goods that appeal to Sweden’s health-conscious and eco-aware market.

Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | News by Thaiger
Photo of Anna Hammargren courtesy of Scandasia

Swedish multinationals such as Saab, Volvo, Electrolux, Ericsson, IKEA, and Purac have long maintained a presence in Thailand, with more than 100 Swedish firms now operating across the country. The nations share a trade relationship dating back 157 years, reflecting deep-rooted economic ties and mutual trust.

In 2024, bilateral trade between the two countries totalled US$1.25 billion (about 45 billion baht). Thai exports accounted for US$507.7 million, consisting of products such as cosmetics, soaps, rubber, processed wheat items, automobiles, and air-conditioning units.

Meanwhile, imports from Sweden reached US$737.7 million, driven by high-value goods such as industrial machinery, medical devices, aircraft components, pulp, and paper products.

Related Articles
Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | News by Thaiger
Photo of Thai soap flower carving courtesy of Dreamstime

Both nations expressed strong interest in strengthening their positions in clean and green technologies, a shared priority as global demand for sustainable solutions rises. Sweden is also seen as a key partner in Thailand’s transition to a digital and innovation-led economy, reported Bangkok Post.

With Sweden’s reputation for cutting-edge innovation and Thailand’s role as a regional manufacturing hub, officials on both sides believe deeper cooperation could lead to significant mutual gains.

The Ministry of Commerce said it remains committed to expanding high-quality trade relationships with EU nations and is hopeful the Thailand–EU FTA will move forward without delay.

Latest Thailand News
Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties | Thaiger Business News

Thailand and Sweden eye bigger trade boost and tech ties

31 seconds ago
Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown | Thaiger Transport News

Thailand’s airport rail deal faces legal showdown

1 hour ago
Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Ayutthaya businesswoman offers red drinks for lottery luck

2 hours ago
Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay | Thaiger Pattaya News

Chinese fake tour guide arrested after 1,043-day overstay

2 hours ago
Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action | Thaiger Environment News

Arsenic alert in Mekong prompts urgent government action

2 hours ago
Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom | Thaiger Pattaya News

Woman caught smoking meth in Pattaya temple bathroom

3 hours ago
Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand | Thaiger Thailand News

Lottery fever spikes as lucky signs sweep Thailand

3 hours ago
Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends | Thaiger Phuket News

Phuket gets new governor after record-short term ends

3 hours ago
Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Cool weather kicks in as storms brew across Thailand

4 hours ago
143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid | Thaiger Crime News

143 macaques rescued in Sa Kaeo border smuggling raid

22 hours ago
Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs | Thaiger Business News

Thailand to tax cheap imports to protect local SMEs

22 hours ago
Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood | Thaiger Pattaya News

Blazing cables and explosions jolt Pattaya neighbourhood

23 hours ago
Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years | Thaiger Chiang Mai News

Rare great hornbill spotted in Chiang Mai after 10 years

23 hours ago
Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe | Thaiger Crime News

Toddler found dead by Rayong roadside prompts police probe

23 hours ago
Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Bangkok woman’s lottery streak stuns Ratchaburi locals

24 hours ago
Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri | Thaiger Central Thailand News

Canal embankment burst sends floodwaters into Sing Buri

1 day ago
Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case | Thaiger Bangkok News

Thai ex-cop Santhana granted bail in 2021 Taiwanese kidnap case

1 day ago
Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged | Thaiger Phuket News

Royal order visits Phuket to back aid for the underprivileged

1 day ago
Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident | Thaiger Krabi News

Toxic gas leak kills 2 workers in Krabi pit accident

1 day ago
Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme | Thaiger Thailand News

Thai shops caught hiking prices under co-pay scheme

1 day ago
China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up | Thaiger Politics News

China urges calm as Thailand-Cambodia border heats up

1 day ago
Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok | Thaiger Bangkok News

Laotian man arrested after knife-point gold snatch in Bangkok

1 day ago
Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video) | Thaiger Pattaya News

Street food feud turns violent in Jomtien Beach brawl (video)

1 day ago
Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend | Thaiger Thailand Weather Updates

Thailand hit by chilly mornings and stormy seas this weekend

1 day ago
Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital | Thaiger Phuket News

Drunk driver arrested after gun scare outside Patong Hospital

2 days ago
Business NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: November 16, 2025, 12:50 PM
50 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.