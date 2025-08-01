Vietnam eyes Phuket for tourism and trade boost

Officials explore cultural and economic partnerships as Phuket’s tourism model attracts Vietnamese interest

Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

In a high-profile diplomatic visit yesterday, Phuket Governor Sophon Suwannarat welcomed Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Pham Viet Hung to Phuket Provincial Hall for a courtesy meeting aimed at strengthening tourism ties, economic collaboration, and potential sister-city agreements.

Held yesterday, July 31 at 2.30pm in the Governor’s Reception Room, the gathering was a show of mutual interest in deepening cultural and business connections between the two Southeast Asian neighbours.

Ambassador Pham, accompanied by a delegation from the Vietnamese Embassy, was warmly received by a powerhouse lineup of Phuket officials, including Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Siriwan Siharat, Phuket Tourist Association President Thaneth Tantipiriyakij, and Andaman Coast Industry Council President Chernporn Kanchanasaya.

“Phuket presents a strong example of tourism-led economic growth and smart urban planning,” said Ambassador Pham. “We see many areas of mutual interest where Vietnam and Thailand, especially provinces like Phuket, can cooperate closely.”

He highlighted the long-standing cultural links and economic synergy between the two nations and cited recent high-level visits by the Thai prime minister to Vietnam as promising signals of deeper regional collaboration.

Governor Sophon expressed enthusiasm for future cooperation, noting that more than 700 Vietnamese nationals live and work in Phuket.

“They are an important part of our community and workforce. Phuket is open to serious cooperation, knowledge exchange and future sister-city relations with Vietnamese cities.”

According to an official summary of the meeting, both sides emphasised the value of boosting people-to-people connections and expanding tourism flows between Vietnam and Phuket. Specific discussion points included joint initiatives in sustainable urban development, smart infrastructure, and investment opportunities, reported The Phuket News.

With Phuket’s reputation as a global tourism success story and Vietnam’s rapid growth in both tourism and urban sectors, the visit marked a strategic step toward more formalised cooperation. Potential memoranda of understanding, business exchange programmes, and future city partnerships were all on the table.

