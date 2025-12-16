South Korean YouTubers say they fell in love with Bangkok within one day

Photo via YouTube/ 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters

Two South Korean YouTubers shared their unexpected experiences during their holiday in Bangkok, saying “they fell in love with Bangkok very quickly within one day.”

The South Korean siblings, who choose to keep their personal details private, uploaded a travel vlog of their Bangkok trip on their YouTube channel, 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters, on Friday, December 13. They stated in the title that what they experienced on their first day was completely opposite to what they had expected.

The opposite experience they mentioned turned out to be a positive one. Throughout the video, the sisters expressed appreciation for many aspects of Bangkok, including restaurants, street food, shopping malls, and the friendliness of locals they met.

According to the vlog, the sisters headed to an ATM shortly after arriving in Bangkok as they needed cash. While walking, they noticed pedestrian traffic lights displaying countdown numbers, something they found surprising and impressive.

South Korean YouTubers in Bangkok
Photo via YouTube/ 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters

Soon after, they ran into a problem with their SIM cards, which prevented them from withdrawing money or buying items. Feeling hungry, the sisters entered Jay Joo Noodle Shop. Despite their situation, the restaurant owner allowed them to eat first and pay later once they had access to cash.

The sisters said they were deeply touched by the generosity and trust shown by the Thai restaurant owner, even if they were foreigners.

South Korean shares impressive experience in Bangkok
Photo via YouTube/ 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters

After finishing their meal, the pair bought SIM cards at a nearby 7-Eleven convenience store. They were delighted to receive a “cute bear sticker,” which they learned could be collected to exchange for special items or discounts at the store.

Related Articles

Once their SIM cards were activated, they returned to the ATM and successfully withdrew cash. They expressed happiness at how simple and convenient the process was.

South Korean tourists express love to Bangkok
Photo via YouTube/ 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters

The vloggers continued to praise many other elements of Bangkok, including the tangled overhead electrical wires, charcoal-grilled pork skewers sold by street vendors, the luxury ICONSIAM shopping mall with its wide range of food options, and fresh longan bought from a roadside fruit stall.

After spending just one day in the city, the sisters said the trip already felt worthwhile. They described Bangkok as warm, charming, affordable, and full of food choices, explaining why so many people choose to visit. They added that “they fell in love with Bangkok very quickly within one day.”

South Korean fall in love with Bangkok Thailand
Photo via YouTube/ 누룽지자매 nurungji sisters

Many Thai netizens left comments wishing the sisters a happy trip. Some praised their efforts to speak Thai, while others said they appreciated the detailed and honest information shared in the vlog. The YouTubers replied to Thai comments in Thai, winning more fans and encouragement to continue making content.

Some viewers also said the sisters have the potential to become popular in Thailand, similar to the South Korean YouTube channel 컬렌 Cullen HateBerry, which has over three million subscribers and a large Thai fan base.

