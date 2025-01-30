Motorbikes flout Pattaya’s one-way rule, locals demand action

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Traffic in Pattaya’s bustling Buakhao area is turning into a dangerous free-for-all, as motorbikes continue to ignore one-way restrictions on Soi Honey and Soi Diana, raising serious safety concerns among residents and business owners.

Despite clear one-way street designations, riders are brazenly driving against the flow of traffic, creating chaos and near-miss collisions in the heart of Pattaya’s nightlife district. Locals say the lack of enforcement has turned the rule into a meaningless suggestion, putting both motorists and pedestrians at serious risk.

Advertisements

“There’s no point in having a one-way system if no one follows it. The police need to take action before someone gets seriously hurt.”

Many residents and business owners believe that stricter enforcement is the only solution, urging local officials to crack down on reckless riders before tragedy strikes. They are calling for heavier fines, increased police presence, and stricter traffic control measures to restore order to the streets.

The situation highlights a growing problem with traffic law enforcement in Pattaya, where violations often go unchecked. With ongoing efforts to improve road safety, local officials are now under pressure to step up and prevent further accidents before it’s too late, reported Pattaya Mail.

Pattaya faces ongoing traffic challenges, particularly in congested areas like Buakhao, Walking Street, and Jomtien. The rapid growth of tourism, nightlife activities, and an increasing number of vehicles contribute to serious road safety concerns.

Despite having traffic regulations in place, poor enforcement leads to widespread issues, including running red lights, driving on footpaths, and illegal parking. Tourists unfamiliar with Thai road rules also contribute to accidents, particularly when renting motorbikes without proper experience.

Advertisements

Heavy congestion is another major problem, particularly on Beach Road, Second Road, and Sukhumvit Road, where gridlock during peak hours is a frequent occurrence. Double parking and street vendors occupying road space further worsen the situation, making it difficult for traffic to flow smoothly.