Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

Police seized syringes, vials, and tools for beauty injections

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
97 1 minute read
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid
Pictures courtesy of The Phuket News

A foreign woman offering backroom beauty treatments in Phuket has been arrested after police uncovered her secret unlicensed clinic.

An Uzbek national, known only as Maftu, was caught red-handed operating an illegal beauty business in the Chalong area. The arrest took place on Tuesday, June 17, following a joint raid led by Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Immigration, Chalong Police, and officials from the Phuket Public Health Office.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided the makeshift clinic where they found more than 13 pieces of medical and surgical equipment allegedly being used for cosmetic procedures. The seized items included syringes, vials, and other professional tools often used in injectable beauty treatments.

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid | News by Thaiger

Maftu was immediately taken into custody at the scene and escorted to Chalong Police Station for legal processing.

Police confirmed that she faces multiple charges, including operating a medical clinic without a licence, illegally importing unregistered medical equipment, and working without proper documentation as a foreign national.

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Police stressed the health risks involved with unregulated treatments, urging the public to avoid clinics that do not have official medical certification.

“This is not just a legal issue, but a public safety matter,” said one officer involved in the raid. “People risk severe complications or infections when procedures are performed by unqualified individuals in unsafe conditions.”

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid | News by Thaiger

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid | News by Thaiger

While no injuries have yet been reported in connection with Maftu’s services, the raid has sparked concern over the rising number of unauthorised cosmetic clinics targeting budget-conscious clients across tourist hotspots like Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

Officials added that they are stepping up efforts to clamp down on similar illegal operations and are encouraging residents and tourists to report suspicious activity.

The case remains under investigation. Further legal action is expected.

In similar news, police raided an illegal beauty clinic in Soi Kor Phai, off Thepprasit Road in Pattaya, on April 23 following complaints about unlicensed operations and unqualified staff performing medical procedures.

The clinic, which advertised cosmetic enhancement services, was found operating without proper medical certification or legal permits. The operation followed multiple reports of unsafe and illegal practices, raising serious concerns over the clinic’s impact on public health and safety.

Latest Thailand News
Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes Pattaya News

Busted: Pattaya beach thief caught hiding loot in bushes

11 seconds ago
EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest Business News

EconThai warns against dissolving House amid political unrest

18 minutes ago
Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks Thailand News

Democrat Party digs in: No exit from coalition after crisis talks

35 minutes ago
Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait Bangkok News

Thai man arrested after urinating on national flag and royal portrait

39 minutes ago
Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park Pattaya News

Drunk Swede run over after passing out in Pattaya car park

54 minutes ago
Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid Phuket News

Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

1 hour ago
Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim Thailand News

Thai man claims Cambodian accomplice pushed him to kill gay victim

1 hour ago
Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears Thailand Weather Updates

Storm alert: Thailand soaked as heavy rain triggers flood fears

2 hours ago
Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in Bangkok News

Pink Line plunge: Ridership nosedives 68% after fares kick in

18 hours ago
Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown Thailand News

Singaporean duo busted in Thai sex trafficking crackdown

18 hours ago
Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility Bangkok News

Thai soldier found dead in suspected suicide at Bangkok army facility

18 hours ago
Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan Pattaya News

Pattaya panic: Chinese tourists ditch Thailand for Japan

18 hours ago
Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet Thailand News

Paris Air Show: Thailand and Textron join forces on fighter fleet

19 hours ago
Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month Bangkok News

Bangkok’s new mega road to Don Mueang set to open this month

19 hours ago
Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram Thailand News

Bank robbery thwarted by brave security guard in Buriram

19 hours ago
Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai Chiang Mai News

Elderly man arrested for illegal excavation in Chiang Mai

19 hours ago
Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts Thailand News

Thai government pays 750k baht to families of tortured conscripts

19 hours ago
Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution Bangkok News

Bangkok expands low emission zones to cut truck pollution

19 hours ago
Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video) Thailand News

Playful leopard swipes tourist’s flip flop at Kanchanaburi safari (video)

19 hours ago
Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft Crime News

Thai police nab suspect in 10 million baht luxury theft

20 hours ago
Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video) Bangkok News

Bangkok mechanic dodges tyre explosion in viral TikTok shocker (video)

20 hours ago
Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia Thailand News

Transwoman throws wig, cries for help after fleeing scam gang in Cambodia

20 hours ago
Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’ Bangkok News

Clip leak scandal: Paetongtarn says ‘This isn’t the time to fight’

20 hours ago
Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision Road deaths

Teen motorcyclist dies in Bang Pakong road collision

20 hours ago
Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike Business News

Thai restaurants struggle with 400 baht minimum wage hike

20 hours ago
Crime NewsPhuket NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal1 hour agoLast Updated: Friday, June 20, 2025
97 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x