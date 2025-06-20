Chalong sting nabs Uzbek woman in clinic raid

A foreign woman offering backroom beauty treatments in Phuket has been arrested after police uncovered her secret unlicensed clinic.

An Uzbek national, known only as Maftu, was caught red-handed operating an illegal beauty business in the Chalong area. The arrest took place on Tuesday, June 17, following a joint raid led by Phuket Provincial Police, Phuket Immigration, Chalong Police, and officials from the Phuket Public Health Office.

Acting on a tip-off, officers raided the makeshift clinic where they found more than 13 pieces of medical and surgical equipment allegedly being used for cosmetic procedures. The seized items included syringes, vials, and other professional tools often used in injectable beauty treatments.

Maftu was immediately taken into custody at the scene and escorted to Chalong Police Station for legal processing.

Police confirmed that she faces multiple charges, including operating a medical clinic without a licence, illegally importing unregistered medical equipment, and working without proper documentation as a foreign national.

Police stressed the health risks involved with unregulated treatments, urging the public to avoid clinics that do not have official medical certification.

“This is not just a legal issue, but a public safety matter,” said one officer involved in the raid. “People risk severe complications or infections when procedures are performed by unqualified individuals in unsafe conditions.”

While no injuries have yet been reported in connection with Maftu’s services, the raid has sparked concern over the rising number of unauthorised cosmetic clinics targeting budget-conscious clients across tourist hotspots like Phuket, reported The Phuket News.

Officials added that they are stepping up efforts to clamp down on similar illegal operations and are encouraging residents and tourists to report suspicious activity.

The case remains under investigation. Further legal action is expected.

In similar news, police raided an illegal beauty clinic in Soi Kor Phai, off Thepprasit Road in Pattaya, on April 23 following complaints about unlicensed operations and unqualified staff performing medical procedures.

The clinic, which advertised cosmetic enhancement services, was found operating without proper medical certification or legal permits. The operation followed multiple reports of unsafe and illegal practices, raising serious concerns over the clinic’s impact on public health and safety.