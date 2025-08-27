Phatthalung man claims he runs naked in search of true love

A Thai man ran naked through a community in the southern province of Phatthalung, claiming he did it in search of true love, prompting neighbours to call the police to investigate.

Residents living along Phetchakasem Road in the Tha Miram sub-district alerted officers from Mueang Phatthalung Police Station after witnessing the man running past their homes unclothed at around 11pm yesterday, August 26.

Police later tracked him to his home, where he lives with his grandmother. Upon arrival, officers discovered that she wasn’t home as she was attending a religious ceremony at a nearby temple.

The 22 year old admitted to running naked along the road. He explained that he had previously made a vow to a sacred spirit, promising to run naked if he found his true love. Although he had not yet met anyone, he decided to fulfil his promise early, believing it might help him find his soulmate.

According to a report by local news outlet Mueang Lung Post, his grandmother had locked the gate to the house, but he climbed over the wall to streak through the community before returning the same way.

Officers contacted his grandmother, who rushed back from the temple. She explained that her grandson suffered from mental illness and had exposed himself in public on several previous occasions.

The grandmother reportedly scolded him and told him not to repeat the act before taking him inside to rest, while locals who had gathered to watch eventually dispersed. No legal action was taken against him.

In a similar incident reported last month in Chiang Mai, residents were left stunned when a naked Thai man rode a motorcycle past their homes with three sex toys attached to the vehicle. When questioned, he casually remarked, “It’s just something I’ve been doing for a while.”

Despite his nonchalant attitude, police charged him with possessing obscene items and public indecency.