Stark raving nude: Naked men run riot on Pattaya streets

Bob Scott
Wednesday, May 21, 2025
51 1 minute read
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

Pattaya locals were left gobsmacked this week after not one, but two stark-naked men caused chaos on the streets, one reportedly defecating near schools, the other hurling furniture at cops in a midnight meltdown.

Concerned residents in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, are calling for urgent action after a homeless man, believed to be around 50, was repeatedly spotted wandering around completely naked near schools and government buildings.

The mystery man has been seen loitering in the buff near Bang Lamung School and Pattaya City School 2, as well as outside key municipal offices. Disturbed locals have recorded videos of his antics, raising fears for the safety of children and tourists.

“He’s often completely naked or wearing donated clothes,” said a local vendor, who asked not to be named. “Some days he walks around naked, and sometimes he even defecates on the roadside without regard for the location. This is right near schools with lots of students. The police need to step in before something bad happens.”

The area, popular with tourists and packed with schoolchildren in the mornings and afternoons, is now the focus of public concern. Residents have urged police, public health officials and the local municipality to step in before things spiral further, Pattaya News reported.

But the naked chaos didn’t stop there.

Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Just after midnight on May 18, officers from Bang Lamung Police Station were called to another bizarre scene, this time involving a Russian man, aged between 30 and 40, who had escaped from a nearby hospital in the nude.

Officers received reports at 12.08am that the man had stripped off and fled the facility near Naklua Market. He was seen staggering through Soi Naklua 9 wielding a rock and a plastic chair, which he allegedly used to damage property along the way.

Footage broadcast on Channel 7 showed two police officers and two rescue workers chasing the naked suspect down a dark alley. The man reportedly refused to cooperate and launched the chair at officers, though thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Police are now investigating both incidents as locals demand stronger mental health interventions and enforcement to keep Pattaya’s streets safe and clothed.

Pattaya News

