All aboard: Thai House passes new transit joint ticketing law

MPs give green light to unified ticket system after overwhelming vote

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 minutes agoLast Updated: Wednesday, August 27, 2025
Photo courtesy of Brand Inside

Thailand’s chaotic public transport ticketing system is on track for a major shake-up after MPs overwhelmingly backed a new law to unify fares across the country’s mass transit networks.

The House of Representatives, chaired by Chaiya Phromma, First Deputy Speaker of the House, approved today the Joint Ticket Management Bill following a marathon debate on all 54 sections of the bill.

After moving into its third reading, Chaiya confirmed a quorum by casting a vote. A total of 252 MPs were present, confirming the quorum, while 389 members voted on the measure.

The outcome was decisive: 384 MPs supported the bill, with two abstentions, five members not voting, and no votes against.

“The House has resolved to approve the draft of the Joint Ticket Management Act.”

Photo courtesy of Travel and Leisure Asia

The Council also considered observations from the parliamentary committee overseeing the bill. On this point, 388 MPs agreed, two abstained, and one did not vote, confirming support for the committee’s input.

The Act will introduce a common ticketing system designed to integrate Thailand’s fragmented transport services, allowing commuters to travel across buses, trains, and mass rapid transit systems with a single card or platform. Officials argue the reform will reduce confusion, cut waiting times, and make journeys smoother for passengers.

Supporters in Parliament said the law is an essential step towards modernising Thailand’s transport infrastructure. The move comes as Bangkok and other major cities expand their rail and bus networks, highlighting the need for unified fare management.

Photo courtesy of Thailand Magazine

Critics have long complained that commuters face unnecessary inconvenience and costs due to separate ticketing systems operated by different agencies. The new law, lawmakers said, will address those inefficiencies and set a framework for long-term transport planning, reported PPTVHD36.

Following the vote, the House turned its attention to the draft of the Mass Rapid Transit Act of Thailand, which had already passed its second reading under the review of a special committee.

The two pieces of legislation are expected to play a central role in reshaping how Thailand’s growing urban population moves around its cities in the coming decade.

