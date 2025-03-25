Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Dutch tourist runs naked in Krabi hotel, takes a tumble
Photo courtesy of เรื่องเล่าเช้านี้

A shocking incident unfolded at a hotel in Krabi yesterday when a Dutch tourist, in a state of apparent hallucination, ran naked through the hotel before falling down some stairs and injuring himself.

The man, identified as 51 year old Ronald Hillmar, was acting erratically, and hotel staff had to call the police and rescue workers to manage the situation.

At around 3.30pm, yesterday, March 24, hotel employees on Chao Fah Road reported that a foreign male guest was behaving strangely, running naked through the hotel and yelling incoherently. Despite the staff’s efforts to calm him down, Hillmar continued to act out, prompting them to contact local authorities.

When Krabi City Police arrived, they quickly discovered that Hillmar, who had barricaded himself in his hotel room, was a Dutch national staying at the hotel.

Upon entering his room, officers found him still naked and in a highly agitated state. Although the police tried to talk him into putting on clothes, Hillmar eventually complied, but his erratic behaviour persisted.

It was clear that the man had fallen down the stairs earlier, as he was covered in bruises, and his behaviour suggested he might have taken drugs or alcohol. Despite needing medical attention, Hillmar refused to go to the hospital and continued to shout at the staff and officers.

In the end, police and rescue workers had no choice but to strap him to a stretcher and take him to Krabi Hospital for treatment. Officers are uncertain whether the tourist was hallucinating due to drugs, alcohol, or a combination of both.

Hotel staff had informed police that Hillmar had checked into the hotel earlier that day and was due to check out in the evening. However, when staff attempted to check on him at the time of checkout, his behaviour took a dangerous turn.

He started running around the hotel naked, and in his frenzy, he lost his balance, resulting in the fall, reported Channel 3 Plus News.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

