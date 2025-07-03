Thai man rides naked with dildos strapped to bike in Chiang Mai

Pictures courtesy of Mae Faek Police Station Facebook

A man from Chiang Mai’s San Sai district has stunned villagers after riding naked on his motorbike with three giant dildos strapped to the side.

The shocking incident, which was caught on camera, shows a 49 year old man from Lampang, later identified as Kluay, cruising through the village of Chedi Mae Krua while fully naked, with the phallic-shaped prop attached to his motorcycle.

The bizarre spectacle, which sent locals running for cover, took place during a downpour at night. As the clip of the incident went viral, the local police were quick to act.

At 12pm today, July 3, Police Colonel Ekapong Chaiwongsai, the Superintendent of Mae Faek Police Station, led an investigation team that raided the suspect’s rented house in the area.

There, they discovered several fake penises and a bottle of lubricant gel, along with the white Honda motorcycle used in the incident.

During questioning, Kluay admitted to his strange and provocative habit, claiming that he had been indulging in the bizarre behaviour for six years.

A self-identified gay, he explained that he ordered the fake penises online for use with his girlfriend, but when it rained, he experienced a compulsion to strip off and ride his motorbike around the village.

“I didn’t think it would be a big deal,” Kluay confessed. “I do it every rainy season, usually once every three to four days when it rains at night. It’s just something I’ve been doing for a while.”

Despite his explanation, the police were not impressed. Kluay was arrested and charged with possessing obscene items and committing indecent acts in public, reported KhaoSod.

The incident has sparked a mix of outrage and disbelief among locals, many of whom expressed concern about the impact on their community.

“It was shocking and disturbing to see someone act like that in broad daylight,” one resident commented.

Police have warned the public that similar acts will not be tolerated, and officers will continue to clamp down on any behaviour deemed inappropriate or indecent in public spaces.

