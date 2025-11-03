People’s Party launches anti-corruption campaign ahead of early election

The opposition People’s Party (PP) has launched its early election campaign under the slogan With Us, No Grey, signalling a firm anti-corruption stance as the country inches toward a potential snap election.

Sirikanya Tansakul, deputy leader of the PP and party-list MP, said the campaign reflects widespread public frustration over corruption, money laundering, and the rise of grey capital in Thailand.

The early campaign launch comes amid speculation that Parliament could be dissolved as early as January, under a memorandum of agreement (MoA) signed between the PP and the Bhumjaithai Party (BJT). The deal was struck in exchange for PP’s support to elect BJT leader Anutin Charnvirakul as prime minister following the ousting of the Pheu Thai-led government.

According to the agreement, Anutin must dissolve the House within four months of taking office. Having assumed office in early September, Bangkok Post reported that he has reportedly set his sights on January’s end, with a general election expected to follow in March.

Sirikanya said the anti-corruption theme is one of several early messages from the party as it finalises its election strategy. The PP has nearly completed the selection of constituency MP candidates, while the party-list candidates are still being confirmed.

Sirikanya also expressed gratitude to voters in the northeast, where the PP ranked highest in party preference in the latest NIDA Poll titled Political Trends in Isaan. Conducted between October 27 to 30 among 2,000 eligible voters, the survey measured political sentiment across the region.

When asked to name their preferred prime minister if an election were held today, 32.4% of respondents said no candidate stood out. Anutin came in second at 19.7%, followed by PP leader Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut with 18.5%. Chaikasem Nitisiri of Pheu Thai followed at 8.8%, trailed by former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva (6.1%) and Thai Sang Thai’s Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (4.8%).

On party preference, the People’s Party led with 26%, ahead of “no suitable party” at 24.6%, followed by Pheu Thai (16.8%) and BJT (15.7%).