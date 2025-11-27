2 Japanese men arrested in Bangkok over Yakuza-linked drug trafficking

Officers from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) arrested two Japanese men involved in a transnational drug trafficking network and seized more than 2 million baht in assets. A South Korean suspect linked to the group remains at large.

The arrests were part of an international operation between Thailand, Japan and South Korea to dismantle a major organised crime network. Thai and Japanese officers carried out coordinated investigations between November 22 and 23, targeting a cross-border drug gang.

Investigators found that a Japanese Yakuza group had been smuggling drugs into South Korea, where they were distributed to small-scale dealers and users. The gang was later found to have connections with Japanese drug traffickers in Thailand, prompting an expanded investigation that began in June.

Authorities discovered suspicious movements including drug smuggling and cannabis export in three key areas of operation were Bangkok, Chon Buri and Phuket.

Further investigation led to the arrests of two Japanese suspects at separate locations in Bangkok on November 22. One was taken into custody outside a hotel in the Laksi area, while the second was arrested inside a luxury condominium in the Rama III area.

The following day, November 23, officers searched the suspects’ residence in Chon Buri. No illegal items were found inside, but authorities seized and froze 19 assets believed to be connected to the gang.

These included cars, motorcycles, laptops, tablets, bankbooks and cash in both yen and baht, with a total estimated value of around 2 million baht.

Through background checks and international intelligence sharing, investigators confirmed that the two Japanese suspects were linked to a South Korean accomplice.

The Korean national was found to have financial ties to the group and played an important role in the gang’s drug operations. He is still being sought by authorities.

ONCB Secretary-General Suriya Singhakamon said the joint cooperation marked an important step in combating international criminal networks. He added that further investigations and asset seizures would continue to ensure such groups cannot use Thailand as a base for illegal activities.