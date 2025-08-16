Thailand allows drone operations from August 16 to 31

The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has issued an announcement permitting the operation of unmanned aircraft (drones) from August 16 to 31, between 6am and 6pm. This follows a suspension from July 30 to August 15, requested by national security agencies to mitigate risks near the Thai-Cambodian border.

The announcement stated that drones of all types are allowed to operate, except in certain restricted areas. These include border provinces under martial law or military operations, such as Sa Kaeo, Trat, Buri Ram, Si Sa Ket, Chanthaburi, Surin, and Ubon Ratchathani, as well as Sattahip district in Chon Buri and Mueang district in Rayong.

Additionally, drone flights are prohibited within a 9-kilometre radius of all airports and airstrips, and in any zones specifically designated by security agencies. Users can verify permitted areas through the UAS Portal application.

Operators must provide details of their flight area, date, time, and purpose at least three days in advance via the UAS Portal or uasportal.caat.or.th. Additionally, notification is required to the Anti-Drone Centre under the Metropolitan Police Bureau.

All drone operations are strictly confined to the hours of 6am to 6pm, with no flights permitted after dark.

This follows the CAAT’s previous announcement on August 11 that agricultural drone operations will be permitted under similar conditions.

To operate an agricultural drone, both the drone and its operator must be registered with the CAAT and obtain specific flight authorisation. Operators are required to have a clean record and can only fly drones on their own or authorised farmland.

All flight plans must be submitted at least 12 hours in advance through the CAAT UAS Portal, a designated email, or local officials.

Permitted flights are restricted to between 6am and 6pm, at altitudes below 30 metres, and are for the sole purpose of spraying or distributing agricultural substances, water, or fertiliser. The use of these drones for photography or surveying purposes remains prohibited.