Construction worker dies in landslide on Rama 2 Road

A tragic incident occurred on Rama 2 Road when a construction worker was fatally trapped under a concrete slab in a 3-metre-deep pit after a landslide.

The accident happened around 2am today, June 8. Police from Bang Mot Police Station responded promptly to the scene, along with officials from Chom Thong Fire Station and volunteers from the Ruamkatanyu Foundation.

Upon arrival, they discovered the unconscious body of 39 year old U Ray, a Burmese construction worker, lying face down in the flooded pit. Rescue teams deployed a water pump to drain the water before recovering the body using specialised equipment.

Colleagues of the deceased described the incident, noting that U Ray showed weak vital signs. Emergency responders performed CPR and rushed him to the nearest hospital for urgent medical attention.

Thirty-nine year old Myanmar national, Miu, a fellow worker, explained that they were installing water pipes beneath the elevated section of Rama 2 Road when the ground unexpectedly subsided. This caused concrete and soil to collapse onto U Ray, resulting in severe injuries. Miu immediately contacted emergency services for assistance.

By 7.30am, U Ray succumbed to his injuries at Bangpakok 9 Hospital. The accident site falls under the jurisdiction of the Rama 3-Dao Khanong-Outer Ring Road West Bangkok special highway project, managed by the Expressway Authority of Thailand. It is set to connect with the Bang Khun Thian-Ban Phaeo Intercity Motorway (M82).

Loading…

Currently, investigators are interviewing witnesses and the construction project supervisor to determine the cause of the incident, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a frightened driver narrowly avoided injury when a piece of cement fell from an overpass, shattering her rear window while she was driving.

The unsettling event took place on May 19, on Phra Ram 2 Road near The Niche ID Rama 2 condominium, close to the expressway exit ramp. Known for its ongoing construction and heavy traffic congestion, the road proved hazardous yet again.