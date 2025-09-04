Man arrested for indecent acts against woman with disability in Pathum Thani

A 44 year old man, Theerawat, was arrested following an incident involving inappropriate behaviour towards a woman with a disability.

This arrest was made on Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok Road in Pathum Thani province after an arrest warrant was issued by Thanyaburi Provincial Court on August 21 for charges related to indecent acts against a person over 15 years old.

The incident occurred in July when the victim, referred to as B, was working at the Pathum Thani Provincial Association for people with disabilities. Theerawat, who was reportedly intoxicated, approached B, who was in a wheelchair, and attempted to embrace her, requesting a kiss.

B resisted and managed to free herself. However, Theerawat pursued her again and attempted to lift her skirt.

A colleague of B’s witnessed the situation and intervened, which allowed B to escape further harm. Following the incident, a report was filed with the Khlong Luang police, which resulted in the issuance of an arrest warrant.

Upon his arrest, Theerawat denied the allegations, and he has been taken to Khlong Luang Police Station for further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a 62 year old taxi driver was taken into custody for allegedly committing an indecent act against a 15 year old girl in Bangkok. The suspect claimed that his age made him uninterested in romantic relationships and described his behaviour as paternal.

The arrest was carried out on May 18, under the direction of Police Major General Witthaya Sriprasertphap, with Police Colonel Manoon Kaewkam and Police Lieutenant Colonel Rueangwit Duangjinda leading the operation. The suspect, Chamnarn, was apprehended in a village in Sala Thammasop, Thawi Watthana district, following a complaint from the victim.

The incident reportedly began when the girl, identified as B to protect her privacy, took a taxi from a shopping centre in Ratchathewi district to a lane in Phlapphla, Wang Thonglang district. During the ride, Chamnarn allegedly initiated a conversation about politics before committing the alleged offence.