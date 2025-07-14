Ammonia leak prompts evacuation in Chon Buri ice factory

Leak reignites concerns over industrial safety in residential zones

An ammonia leak at an ice factory in Soi Noen Plubwan, Nong Prue subdistrict, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, prompted emergency services to evacuate residents due to strong, irritating odours. The situation was controlled, and residents returned home after the smell subsided at 10.06pm yesterday, July 13.

The Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Radio Centre in Pattaya received a report of the ammonia leak, coordinating with Nong Prue fire services, Nong Prue police, and volunteer rescue workers to investigate.

The ice factory, located in a residential area, emitted a pervasive ammonia smell within a 100-metre radius, causing nasal irritation for those who inhaled it. Residents were evacuated to safer locations.

Factory staff were called to inspect the premises and shut the ammonia tank valves, although residual odours persisted. Firefighters used water to prevent the gas from spreading further.

No serious injuries were reported. Residents indicated that ammonia odours from the factory were common, but the intensity was unusually high this time, leading to discomfort and the need for evacuation.

Rescue teams managed to control the situation, leading to a decrease in ammonia odour intensity. Residents were informed they could return home, with no major health impacts reported. Relevant officials were to investigate the cause and address the incident to ensure the community’s safety, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a factory fire in Bangkok involving 300 tonnes of plastic pellets has led to severe air pollution and chemical emissions, prompting the evacuation of residents within a 300-metre radius. Officials also advised against using air conditioning, recommending fans for ventilation instead.

At 1.30pm on May 12, Dr. Wantanee Wattana, Bangkok’s permanent secretary, addressed the media from the incident command centre at Lam Pa Ong School. She shared the latest updates on the blaze at a factory on Chalong Krung 55 in Lat Krabang district, noting that the factory owner had begun cooperating with officials.

