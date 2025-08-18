11-car crash on Udon Ratthaya Expressway sparks street racing fears

A collision involving 11 vehicles, including luxury cars, occurred on the outbound lane of the Udon Ratthaya Expressway near the Muang Thong Thani entrance in the Pak Kret district of Nonthaburi province. The incident took place late on August 16, sparking widespread social media discussion about possible street racing leading to the crash.

A victim involved in the crash described it as the most terrifying experience of their life. They were in a blue BMW, driving at a normal speed. The victim and their partner, who was driving, were heading home via the expressway from Chidlom to Rangsit, which they frequently used.

Suddenly, a high-speed car approached them, prompting their partner to try to shift to the left as the road narrowed from three lanes to two.

The speeding vehicle came from the right lane while they were in the middle lane. As the lanes narrowed, the speeding car couldn’t brake in time, causing their car to spin thrice like a top.

The victim expressed that if their car hadn’t spun, they might not have survived, fearing the vehicle would fall off the bridge. Once the car stopped spinning, their partner, who remained the most composed, immediately asked if they were injured, even as they were in shock, fearing they would fall off the bridge and crying.

Unable to open their door due to the barrier, they crawled out barefoot through the driver’s side, with oil spilled all over the ground, reminiscent of a scene from a movie.

Car crash

Fearing an explosion, they moved away from the car as quickly as possible. After regaining composure, they called a friend for help.

At that point, the victim had a severe headache and neck pain, while their partner had bruises on their arms, likely from the airbags. Each vehicle involved in the crash was severely damaged.

When their friend arrived, the victim was taken to the hospital, while their partner stayed behind to assist with moving the car. They eventually met at the police station around 4 to 5am, and the victim stayed there until 6am.

The victim expressed gratitude for the concern shown in various comments online and clarified misconceptions about their partner. They invited critics to experience a similar crash to understand the ordeal, reported KhaoSod.

Now, both the victim and their partner are safe, albeit with body aches, and have resumed their jewellery business. The incident is now in the hands of the police, and the victim expressed thanks for the support received.