Foreign driver sparks outrage with dangerous speeding on Phuket road

A foreign man was caught on a viral video driving his luxury car dangerously on a crowded road in Phuket on Saturday, October 18.

The video circulated on Thai social media yesterday, October 19, after a local motorist witnessed the incident and shared it with news agencies. The road in the video was reported to be located in the Patong neighbourhood of Phuket, and the incident occurred at about 7 pm on Saturday.

The video showed the foreign driver with a woman, believed to be his girlfriend, sitting in a white luxury vehicle. The car is believed to be a Porsche 718 Boxster. The vehicle is registered in Phuket under the number กษ 29.

In the video, the foreign driver repeatedly revved the engine and sped up briefly but had to brake as the road was crowded.

The local motorist also told the media that the foreign driver cut in front of other vehicles multiple times and kept changing lanes.

Thai netizens criticised the man for his reckless and dangerous driving, which posed a risk to other motorists and pedestrians.

Some called for the police to take swift action, claiming officers might be biased and argued that a Thai driver would likely have been punished for similar behaviour.

Other commenters suggested that news agencies should avoid reporting such cases online to prevent damage to Thailand’s tourism image and Phuket’s reputation, as they believe witnesses should report incidents directly to the authorities rather than sharing videos on social media.

Local police have not yet tracked down the foreign driver. If located, he may face a fine of between 400 and 1,000 baht for dangerous and reckless driving under Section 43(3) of the Land Transport Act.

A similar incident occurred in Chon Buri earlier this month, when an Icelandic man was caught drifting on a public road in a viral video. He was seen driving at high speed and drifting across an intersection and a roundabout. The foreign man was later arrested and fined for his actions.