Marriage Equality Bill set for January enactment in Thailand

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Civil society groups are eagerly anticipating the Marriage Equality Bill’s announcement in the Royal Gazette by October 2, with enforcement expected to commence in January next year.

Waaddao Anne Chumaporn, founder of Bangkok Pride, shared that the bill passed the Senate on June 18 this year, and former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin submitted it for His Majesty the King’s endorsement on July 4.

The bill requires royal endorsement and must be announced in the Royal Gazette within 90 days. Waaddao hopes for an October 2 announcement, which would lead to the law being enacted around early January next year.

Waaddao explained that if the bill fails to receive royal endorsement within the stipulated timeframe—a rare occurrence—it will be returned to Parliament. In this case, a two-thirds majority of Parliament members would need to reapprove it before the premier can resubmit it for royal endorsement.

The Bangkok Pride founder also noted that if the bill does not receive royal endorsement within 30 days, the government has the authority to announce the enforcement of the law under Section 146 of the charter. This scenario would result in the bill becoming active after January 30, 2025.

“We really hope the law will be in use soon.”

Waaddao made these comments at the From Being Ready to Get Married to the Day We Equally Get Married event held at the Bangkok Arts and Cultural Centre.

Same-sex marriage legalisation

Vitit Muntarbhorn, the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Cambodia, highlighted that once enforced, Thailand will join Taiwan and Nepal as the only Asian nations with laws ensuring the legal marriage status of same-sex couples.

“The Marriage Equality Bill will be one of the most gender-inclusive bills as it will amend around 60 to 70 sections in the Civil and Commercial Codes.”

Vitit, who is also the first UN Independent Expert on Protection against Violence and Discrimination based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity, underscored the need to amend approximately 50 other laws, including the Surrogacy Bill, Gender Recognition Bill, employment-related bills, and welfare-related bills, to ensure equal and inclusive legal protections for LGBTQ+ communities in Thailand.

“These laws are crucial as they include the rights that LGBTQ+ deserve as human beings. At the same time, many of these current bills are sexist and marginalise LGBTQ+ people.”

Vitit emphasised that other sectors, particularly the business sector, can significantly contribute to a gender-inclusive society even before the law is in place. Many businesses are already demonstrating their support through workplace policies and benefits for LGBTQ+ employees and customers, reported Bangkok Post.

“An anti-discrimination mentality is of high value to create an inclusive society.”