Thai MPs call for new constitution after PM Srettha’s removal

Parit Wacharasindhu, a Member of Parliament from the People’s Party, voiced concerns yesterday following the Constitutional Court’s decision to remove Srettha Thavisin from the position of Thai Prime Minister.

Parit stated his party’s disagreement with the ruling, highlighting that while political leaders should uphold ethics and integrity, the interpretation of ethics is subjective. He argued that ethical matters should be judged by the public rather than being monopolised by the Constitutional Court and independent bodies, as this could lead to an imbalance of power.

The People’s Party views this event as a signal for the urgent need for a new constitution and a review of the powers held by the Constitutional Court and independent agencies. Parit underscored that ethical standards should be considered a matter of political responsibility. His party intends to push for changes that will benefit the public.

When questioned about recent court decisions, including Srettha’s case, Parit acknowledged that these incidents have raised questions about the role and powers of the Constitutional Court. He suggested that a constitutional amendment is necessary to review these powers and ensure they are appropriately balanced.

On the same day, discussions were reported to be underway at the Pheu Thai Party headquarters, Chan Song La residence, following the Thai premier’s removal. Party members and coalition partners were deliberating on who would take on the role of the 31st Prime Minister.

Pheu Thai has proposed Chaikasem Nitisiri, a prime ministerial candidate, assume the position while ensuring that the current ministerial quotas for coalition parties remain unchanged to maintain continuity in governance. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of Pheu Thai, is reportedly not ready to take on the role of Prime Minister.

Pheu Thai is scheduled to hold a meeting at the Parliament building today at 9am, followed by a coalition meeting at 10am.

In a related development, the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives, Police Sub-lieutenant Apat Sukhanan, announced at 7.10pm yesterday, August 14, that the parliamentary session originally scheduled for tomorrow, August 16, has been cancelled.

Instead, a special session will be held tomorrow at 10am to consider the approval of the new Thai Prime Minister, as outlined in Section 159 of the Constitution of Thailand, reported Pattaya News.

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

