Phuket hosts landmark event for equal marriage registrations

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal2 hours agoLast Updated: Friday, January 24, 2025
Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Phuket hosted a groundbreaking event yesterday, January 23, marking a significant advance in the recognition of equal marriage registrations in Thailand. This event was part of the nationwide initiative, DOPA-Day One: Beating the Gong to Win All Love, and was held at the Bay Arena in Jungceylon shopping mall, Patong.

The event saw 24 couples, including seven male-male and 14 female-female partners, register their marriages in a ceremony filled with joy and affection. The Kathu District Registration Office played a central role in organising this first day of equal marriage registration across the country.

The venue was beautifully decorated to create a memorable atmosphere, with couples capturing the moment through photographs, supported by friends, family, and dignitaries. A highlight of the day was the symbolic dowry procession, featuring a dynamic long drum parade. Many attendees wore traditional kebaya attire, recognised by UNESCO as a cultural heritage, adding a layer of cultural significance to the celebrations.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Notable attendees included Chaiwat Junthiraphong, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration, and Phuket Vice Governor Adul Chuthong, among other officials, highlighting the importance of this event in Thailand’s progress towards inclusivity and equality.

In addition to the Patong event, equal marriage registrations were conducted at Mueang Phuket District Office and Thalang District Office, with four and three couples registering respectively. Organisers anticipated more couples would participate throughout the day, marking a historic beginning for love in Thailand, reported The Phuket News.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

This event is more than a legal milestone; it is a celebration of love, diversity, and equality, resonating across all 878 districts in Thailand. The country is uniting to celebrate love, with pride and enthusiasm.

Photo courtesy of The Phuket News

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced the city’s readiness to implement the landmark Marriage Equality Act, which opened for equal marriage registration across all 50 districts since yesterday, January 23. From exclusive giveaways to romantic photo corners, each district was ready to make history while creating unforgettable memories for lovebirds.

