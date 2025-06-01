Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025

The first Pride Parade since Thailand officially enacted the Marriage Equality Law

Global communities unite at centralwOrld to celebrate Pride Month 2025
Over 300,000 people marched through Bangkok for Pride Month

Over 300,000 people marched through Bangkok today, ending their Pride Parade journey at centralwOrld in a powerful celebration of love, diversity, and unity.

This year’s event was the first Pride Parade since Thailand officially enacted the Marriage Equality Law, making it a historic moment for the LGBTQIAN+ community both in Thailand and globally.

Pride Parade journey at centralwOrld
Pride Parade journey at centralwOrld, Photo courtesy of centralwOrld

Under the theme Born This Way, the Bangkok Pride Parade brought together people from around the world. The vibrant march culminated at centralwOrld, which transformed into a colourful hub of pride, acceptance, and inclusion.

Throughout June, centralwOrld and Central shopping centres nationwide will continue the celebration with art installations, cultural shows, and live performances for Pride Month.

Organisers say this year’s event is more than a parade – it’s a global tribute to love in all its forms, and a milestone in Thailand’s journey towards equality.

Press Release

