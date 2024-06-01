Pride Month kicks off with Rainbow Runway in Bangkok (video)

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Pride Month celebrations kicked off with grandeur on the 80-metre Rainbow Runway at the centralwOrld Rhythm of Pride 2024 event held at CentralWorld in Bangkok. The event underscored diversity and equality for the LGBTQ+ community, marking a significant celebration in the heart of Bangkok.

The highlight of the event was Metinee Kingpayome, a prominent figure in the LGBTQIAN+ community, who dazzled in a finale outfit featuring Giant Pride Wings. This stunning display symbolised the flight towards freedom, equality, and diversity. CentralWorld has reinforced its status as a Landmark of World Happening Event, continuing its tradition of celebrating equality for over five years.

The event was organised in collaboration with Muse by Metinee, the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Spicydisc, and Galderma (Thailand) Ltd. More than 500 celebrities, models, and drag queens participated, showcasing their elaborate makeovers and parading down the 80-metre Rainbow Runway.

An opening scene by Victoria’s Secret set the tone for the event, celebrating equality and pride. This scene also highlighted Thailand’s potential to become the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage. The vision of CentralWorld aligns with diverse lifestyles, celebrating Pride Month with numerous activities throughout June at CentralWorld and other Central shopping centres across the country.

“This event is not just a celebration but a statement of inclusivity and support for the LGBTQIAN+ community. We are proud to be at the forefront of such a significant movement and to continue our tradition of celebrating diversity and equality.”

The event features a series of performances, with participants donning vibrant and extravagant outfits. The Rainbow Runway became a symbol of pride, with participants and spectators alike waving rainbow flags and celebrating the community’s achievements.

“Walking the Rainbow Runway was an empowering experience. It’s incredible to see such support and enthusiasm for our community.”

Showcase of diversity

CentralWorld’s commitment to celebrating Pride Month has been unwavering, with the shopping centre consistently hosting events that promote equality and diversity. This year’s event was no exception, offering a platform for the LGBTQ+ community to express themselves freely and celebrate their identity, reported KhaoSod.

Throughout the month, various activities and events will be held, including workshops, performances, and discussions aimed at promoting understanding and acceptance. These events are designed to engage the wider community, fostering a spirit of inclusivity and support.

“Our goal is to create a space where everyone feels welcome and celebrated. We believe that events like these are crucial in promoting acceptance and understanding.”