Gender recognition bill considered for identity self-determination

Ryan Turner
LGBTQ+ couple cries while waiting to sign their marriage certificates as the Marriage Equality Act takes effect |Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The recently implemented Marriage Equality Bill is a significant step towards equal marriage rights for all, but many who registered their marriages last week are concerned that their gender title does not align with their gender identity, and are now advocating for a Gender Recognition Bill.

The bill, if passed, would allow individuals to select their gender title and offer a gender-neutral option for those who do not identify as strictly male or female.

Atitaya Asa, a coordinator for a working group under the Transmasculine Network for Equality, highlighted the issues faced by transmen who are still addressed as ‘Miss’ in official documents, despite transitioning to the male gender.

This misalignment causes various complications, particularly when travelling abroad, as immigration officers may question the accuracy of travel documents. Similar issues arise in banks and hospitals, where transmen are often grouped into female wards due to their gender title.

LGBTQ+ couple show their marriage certificates after the Marriage Equality Act took effect | Photo via AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit

The Gender Recognition Bill seeks to provide transmen with the right to self-determine their gender identity. Intersex individuals also face challenges, as explained by Nada Chaiyajit, a law lecturer from Mae Fah Luang University who identifies as trans-intersex.

Intersex people are often subjected to irreversible surgeries to conform to binary gender norms, leading to mismatches between their gender identity and physical attributes. There is a call for an ‘X’ title for those who do not wish to be identified as Mr or Ms, to offer more freedom in expressing their gender identity.

Stigma lingers

In Thailand, the stigma surrounding intersex identities persists, with many attributing it to past life actions. Many are calling for more education on intersex identities and the diverse nature of sexual orientation. The UN Human Rights Council adopted a resolution to combat discrimination against intersex individuals, which Thailand is encouraged to follow.

Four versions of the Gender Recognition Bill have been proposed, each allowing individuals to select their gender identity and title without needing medical certification. Some require court approval for subsequent changes.

Somsri Jongpensukloet of the Social Development and Human Security Ministry supports self-determination, emphasising universal human rights. The bill has passed a public hearing but awaits Cabinet approval.

Sutthichai Ngamchuensuwan, Dean of the Law Faculty at Prince of Songkla University, noted that self-determination is foundational in many countries’ laws, though it may raise issues such as age and the impact on other legal areas.

Thai law, rooted in a binary gender system, must consider these implications as it allows for changes in gender identification, reported Bangkok Post.

