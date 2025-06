Bangkok Pride 2025 is set to break records and expand its reach beyond the Thai capital, with more than 40 provinces across Thailand joining the festivities.

In Bangkok, the main events will take place from 30 May to 1 June at Siam Paragon, Siam Centre, Siam Square One, and Lido Connect under the theme Born This Way, a powerful celebration of equality and full recognition of gender and sexual identities.

The highlight event, the Bangkok Pride Parade, will take place today, 1 June, from 2pm to 10pm, covering a 3-kilometre route from the National Stadium to Ratchaprasong intersection along Rama I Road.

A spectacular feature will be the giant rainbow flag and the world’s longest identity flag, measuring over 200 metres, a first not only for Thailand but globally. Over 300,000 people are expected to take part in this landmark event.

The parade will feature seven themed processions, each reflecting a unique dimension of identity:

Born Again – Led Bangkok Pride 2025 by Bangkok Pride, this section celebrates the proud rebirth of identities once hidden.

Born to Be Loved (Red) – Showcasing love that no longer needs to hide and celebrating marriage equality.

Born to Be Me (Purple) – Honouring the strength and joy of living authentically.

Born to Be Part of One (Green) – Connecting identities with the environment, society, and the broader world.

Born to Create & Inspire (Yellow) – Highlighting the artistic and cultural contributions of the LGBTQIAN+ community.

Born to Heal Generations (Blue) – Focusing on healing, wellness, and equal access to healthcare.

Born to Be Together (Pink) – Emphasising the collaboration with Chulalongkorn University to advance equality in society.

Earlier this morning at Siam Paragon, an intense forum took place as part of Bangkok Pride Forum 2025, advocating for the inclusion of hormone therapy as a basic right under Thailand’s national healthcare scheme, known as the gold card system.

Participants, including hormone users, called for increased funding, sufficient service points, and greater attention to the voices of gender-diverse individuals to inform future policy.

Associate Professor Doctor Sira Korpaisarn, an endocrinologist at Ramathibodi Hospital, emphasised that hormone therapy is crucial for the mental and physical well-being of gender-diverse people. He stressed the need for proper education, medical protocols, and even surgical pathways, noting that the number of people seeking these services has steadily increased each year, reported Thai PBS.