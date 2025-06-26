Thailand urged to act on gender law after marriage bill

People’s Party MP says gender law dismissed over public misunderstanding

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 26, 2025
Advocates are calling on the government to speed up the enactment of a gender recognition law following Thailand’s historic legalisation of same-sex marriage.

People’s Party MP Tunyawaj Kamolwongwat, Vice-Chair of the House Committee on Children, Youth, Women, Older Persons, Persons with Disabilities, Ethnic Groups and LGBTI+, stated, “Gender recognition is our next mission.”

Tunyawaj addressed this during the Law Out Loud panel at the Bangkok Post Pride in Action forum at Lido Connect in Siam Square yesterday, June 25.

He stated that although the topic was introduced in Parliament, it was dismissed due to a lack of understanding among many people regarding its importance.

Transgender persons often face challenges, such as at immigration checkpoints, when official titles like Mr or Miss do not match their gender identity.

While some MPs are progressing with the bill, it is anticipated to move slowly because it necessitates coordination among various agencies and a thorough revision of current laws and regulations.

The forum was part of Pride Month celebrations, which commenced with Thailand’s largest-ever Pride Parade on June 1. The parade featured a 200-metre rainbow flag from National Stadium to the Ratchaprasong intersection in Bangkok, marking a significant moment for LGBTQI+ visibility and participation across the country.

Despite these advancements, campaigners argue that more comprehensive legal reforms are still needed. Tunyawaj highlighted barriers such as the requirement for same-sex couples to be at least 25 years old to marry and the necessity for transgender persons to obtain approval from a psychiatrist for legal gender changes, conditions he described as significant impediments to personal dignity and autonomy.

He emphasised the importance of education.

“We must ensure that children and young people are properly educated about LGBTQI+ issues and inclusivity. This will support the implementation of the Anti-Discrimination Bill, which is vital for protecting LGBTQI+ individuals from unfair treatment.”

Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom, director of the International Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Justice, reflected on the challenging process of legalising same-sex marriage. She recalled that when her team first proposed the bill, it was met with disbelief and ridicule. However, its enactment was a significant achievement, bringing great joy, reported Bangkok Post.

The Marriage Equality Act, which came into effect on January 22 this year, affords same-sex couples the same rights as heterosexual couples, including adoption, property management and inheritance, divorce, access to state welfare if one partner is a civil servant, and eligibility for tax deductions.

Nareeluc noted that fostering social inclusion and awareness remains necessary. The Ministry of Justice is collaborating with the Ministry of Education to launch nationwide campaigns promoting LGBTQI+ acceptance.

Bangkok News

