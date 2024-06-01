Bangkok Pride events 2024: Where to celebrate Pride Month

PHOTO: By Mercedes Mehling via Unsplash

June is finally here, and that can only mean one thing: it’s Pride Month, and Bangkok’s LGBTQIAN+ community is ready for a month-long celebration. From fabulous parades to epic dance parties to events dedicated to advocating for equal rights, the city is set to showcase its rainbow-wrapped glory like never before! And if you’re looking for the best things to do, we’ve compiled the best Pride Month events in Bangkok for 2024 below.

Check back for updates, we will keep updating the list.

Where to celebrate Pride Month in Bangkok this 2024

Bangkok Pride Parade

When: Saturday, June 1, from 15.00

Where: National Stadium (start)

This year’s pride parade in Thailand is set to be the largest one yet. This is due to the anticipated passing of the equal marriage bill, a groundbreaking step for the country and Southeast Asia as a whole. The parade will kick off at the National Stadium, marching towards the Ratchaprasong Intersection at CentralWorld.

Bangkok Pride Forum 2024

When: Friday, 31 May to Tuesday, June 4

Where: Lido Connect Hall 1, SCBX Next tech at Siam Paragon, and True5G Pro Hub at Siam Discovery.

Bangkok Pride is hosting Bangkok Pride Forum 2024, featuring a diverse range of LGBTQIAN+ conversations. These discussions aim to address the complex issues surrounding gender and sexuality within the community. To ensure comprehensive coverage, the event spans five days and offers a total of 35 forums. Participants can expect topics on rights, education, health, economy, and more.

Drag Bangkok Festival 2024 at Siam Paragon

When: Friday, 31 May to Monday, June 3

Where: Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon

How much: Free entry

The DRAG BANGKOK Festival 2024 marks an exciting new chapter in the Thai Drag Community led by The ICONS, including Art Arya, Cha Waeb Khung Toot, Jai Sira, M Stranger Fox and Kana Warrior. More than 500 drag performers from Thailand and around the world will gather at Parc Paragon, Siam Paragon. This means that you can expect to experience extravagant shows.

W Drag Brunch: Pride Edition at W Bangkok

When: Saturday, June 1, from 12.30 to 15.30

Where: W Bangkok, Sathon Road

How much:

Just for Food: 2,999 THB net/person including free flow soft drinks

The Experience: 3,499 THB net/person including free flow alcoholic drinks

If you want to indulge in an extraordinary buffet while celebrating Pride Month, head to W Bangkok for their special W Does Brunch: Pride Edition. The buffet will include seafood, Wagyu brisket, BBQ pork ribs, and more delicious dishes. You’ll also find paella, premium sushi, and sashimi. Plus, there’ll be a selection of tipple drinks like gin and tonic or Aperol Spritz. And let’s not overlook the main event: the incredible drag queen performances!

PRISM: Pride at Emsphere

When: Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, from 18.00

Where: Emsphere at Em District

How much: 2,300 THB per person per day

Want to welcome Pride Month by dancing all night long? Then PRISM Pride Festival is for you. With International Gogo Boys and Girls, as well as world-class Circuit and EDM DJs, the lineup for 2024 is set to be the most impressive yet.

PANTONE: Pride Is Not Just a Month pop-up store at The Gallery Shop, River City Bangkok

When: Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 30

Where: The Gallery Shop, River City Bangkok

For the artsy people out there, celebrate love, freedom, and equality with the Pride Is Not Just A Month project at PANTONE’s POP-Up Store at The Gallery Shop. This initiative aims to raise awareness about the importance of sexual rights and equality for all individuals. At The Gallery Shop, they believe that equality should be a fundamental aspect of our society, not limited to just one month of the year. That’s why their Pride collection is designed to empower people to embrace their identity every day.

Pride special menu at Moxy Bangkok

When: Saturday, June 1 to Sunday, June 30

Where: Moxy Bangkok Ratchaprasong

Join Moxy Bangkok in honouring diversity and LGBTQIAN+ rights while also learning about history and fighting for equality. Their special drinks and dishes pay homage to queer icons from around the world, telling stories through flavours. Sip on unique creations like (You Don’t) Break My Soul, Happy Together, Cool Cat, and Sashay, Shantay! No matter your identity, all are welcome to enjoy inclusivity at the 9th-floor Moxy Bar & Restaurant.

Glamorous Pride Wine Pairing Event at Le Méridien Bangkok

When: Friday, June 7, from 20.00

Where: Tempo, Le Méridien Bangkok



How much: 1,499 THB net per person

Wear your most glamorous outfit and savour a luxurious experience at Le Méridien Bangkok. The hotel offers an exclusive collection of five exquisite New Zealand wines, perfectly paired with gourmet dishes to elevate your taste buds. The wine list features Tahuna Pinot Gris, Tahuna Sauvignon Blanc, Tahuna Chardonnay, Tahuna Pinot Noir, and Tahuna Merlot. Each sip will transport you to the lush vineyards of New Zealand, while live music and surprise performances will create an immersive Pride month experience.

Longtail with Love at Longtail by the River

When: Friday, June 7, from 16.00

Where: Longtail by the River, Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Is your calendar empty on June 7? Then Longtail with Love might be the right event to fill it. Here, you can sip a variety of colourful cocktails that represent diversity and inclusion. Live performances by talented acts like Samranjai acoustic band, Poom AF11, BKGMC, and iHear Band will keep you entertained throughout the night. Plus, you can witness daring drag acts that highlight the importance of gender equality. The best thing is that 15% of the proceeds from Pride cocktails go to Diversity in Thailand to promote LGBTQ rights.

Pride brunch by G-Spot Entertainment

When: Saturday, June 29, from 12.00 to 16.00

Where: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon

How much: 2,500++ THB per person

The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, has collaborated with G-Spot Entertainment to bring you the fabulous Pride Drag Brunch. Bring all your friends, have fun, and enjoy unlimited a la carte options and free-flow soft drinks. Are you looking to elevate your experience? For just 1,500 THB, upgrade your package to include endless signature cocktails, spirits, wine, and beer. It’s a laid-back affair promising something for everyone, whether you’re a die-hard foodie or a devoted drag enthusiast.

There’s no shortage of ways to get involved and celebrate diversity this Pride Month in Bangkok!