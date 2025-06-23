Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

Candidates ejected mid-test sparking outrage over discrimination policies

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
82 2 minutes read
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire
Photo via Facebook/ ปุณญพัฒน์ เดชบำรุง

Two Thai transwomen stepped forward to seek justice after being removed from a teacher licensing examination for dressing according to their gender identity rather than their biological sex.

One of the transwomen, Punyaphat Dechbanrung, took to her Facebook account yesterday, June 22, to share her disappointment over being treated unequally due to her gender identity. She posted a photo of herself wearing a female university uniform and began her message with the following statement:

“A review of my experience at the teacher licensing examination today: I was removed from the exam after the head of the examination committee informed me that I had failed to dress according to my biological sex. My title is ‘Mister’, so I should not wear a skirt to the exam.”

Punyaphat further explained that the dress code published by the Teachers’ Council of Thailand before the exam only required candidates to dress “politely” or wear their respective university uniform. There was no mention of attire needing to correspond to biological sex.

She added that what puzzled her most was that she had been allowed to enter the examination room and had already completed more than 30 minutes of the test before being asked to leave. She described the situation as a waste of her time and opportunity.

Transwomen removed from teaching licensing examination
The dress code provided by the Teacher’s Council of Thailand only stated that every candidate must dress politely and must not wear any accessories or amulets. | Photo via Facebook/ ปุณญพัฒน์ เดชบำรุง

Following Punyaphat’s post, another transwoman, Panusara Ngaokot, came forward with a similar account. She stated that she, too, had been removed from the examination room for not dressing following her biological sex.

Panusara told the examination committee that she had completed her university education presenting as a woman, but was still denied the chance to finish the exam.

Related Articles

Although she said she could reapply for a future teacher licensing examination, Panusara strongly objected to gender identity being used as a basis to evaluate a person’s worth or suitability as a teacher.

Transwomen treated differently at teacher exam
Photo via Facebook/ Panusara Ngaokot

Panusara added that she had been taking the exam for about 20 minutes before being removed. She concluded her post with a powerful question…

“Where is the LGBTQIA+ community in Thai society? If we are going to teach children to embrace diversity, why don’t we accept diversity among teachers?”

As of now, the Teachers’ Council of Thailand, the governing body responsible for the examination, has not issued a public statement or offered any resolution to the issue.

Latest Thailand News
Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand Thailand News

Latvian man caught smuggling heroin into Thailand

8 minutes ago
Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban Thailand News

Cambodian motorbikes blocked at border in retaliation over fuel ban

29 minutes ago
Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically Road deaths

Bangkok-Samui bus accident leaves nine injured, two critically

46 minutes ago
Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate Thailand News

Dutch man found dead in Thai hotel room, police investigate

57 minutes ago
Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya Pattaya News

Taiwanese man arrested after rampage with drugs and weapons in Pattaya

1 hour ago
Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry Phuket News

Phuket sets world record with largest Hokkien noodle stir-fry

1 hour ago
SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services Thailand News

SSO ensures insured Thai nationals access to safe abortion services

2 hours ago
Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues Thailand News

Bangkok protest planned against PM over Cambodia issues

3 hours ago
Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud Crime News

Thai police thwart migrant smuggling after truck stuck in mud

3 hours ago
Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom Travel Guides

Thailand’s Red Train: What to know about the SRT Royal Blossom

3 hours ago
Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire Thailand News

Thai transwomen removed from teacher exam over female attire

3 hours ago
Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms Crime News

Songkhla students scammed by local landlord, left without rooms

3 hours ago
Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling Thailand News

Large water monitor lizard rescued from Ayutthaya house ceiling

3 hours ago
Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan Road deaths

Motorcyclist dies in collision with 18-wheel truck in Nakhon Sawan

4 hours ago
Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees Crime News

Old Thai man shoots 2 neighbours over stolen palm trees

4 hours ago
Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident Road deaths

Elderly woman tragically killed by truck in Lop Buri accident

4 hours ago
Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention Crime News

Udon Thani chicken dispute resolved after police intervention

4 hours ago
Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers Northern Thailand News

Fisheries boost monitoring amid toxic fears in Thai rivers

4 hours ago
Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested Crime News

Thai woman accused in Philippine call centre scam arrested

4 hours ago
Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident Thailand News

Border patrol officer kills family of 3 in Songkhla car accident

4 hours ago
Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao Crime News

Fears rise over buried industrial waste in Chachoengsao

4 hours ago
Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road Bangkok News

Teenager dies in Bangkok motorcycle crash on Ratchadaphisek Road

5 hours ago
Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn&#8217;s removal Thailand News

Court set to review petition for PM Paetongtarn’s removal

5 hours ago
Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead Northern Thailand News

Thai border clash: 4 million meth pills seized, two dead

5 hours ago
Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces Thailand News

Heavy rainfall forecasted across 49 Thai provinces

5 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch Petpailin3 hours agoLast Updated: Monday, June 23, 2025
82 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Petch Petpailin

Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x