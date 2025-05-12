Bangkok Pride 2025: Right to Love Celebrations Announced

Equality takes center stage in Thailand’s largest Pride celebration

Bright Choomanee
Last Updated: Monday, May 12, 2025
Picture courtesy of Thairath

Organisers are preparing for the Bangkok Pride Festival 2025, themed The Celebration: Right to Love, scheduled from May 30 to June 30. The highlight will be the Pride Parade on June 1.

A press conference held on May 6 introduced the event’s co-organisers, including the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, the Federation of Thai Industries (FTI), Bangkok Pride, and private sector participants.

Pimjai Leeissaranukul, FTI vice president and president of the Creative Industry and Soft Power Institute (Cispi), mentioned that the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill this year inspired Cispi and the Creative Economy Agency to launch the Paint the City with My Pride campaign.

This initiative aims to promote gender inclusivity and stimulate the economy. However, specific economic impact figures were not provided.

The campaign collaborates with leading Thai character designers to create characters or objects influenced by traditional and pop culture, reflecting Pride’s ethos to highlight societal diversity. These illustrations will adorn various items and products, according to Pimjai.

Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT governor, emphasised Thailand’s appeal as an LGBTQ+ tourism destination. In conjunction with the Amazing Thailand Love Wins Festival, Pride events will occur in five major tourist destinations: Chiang Mai, Koh Samui in Surat Thani, Bangkok, Phuket, and Pattaya in Chon Buri, with 10 additional provinces hosting community Pride events.

“We must ensure Thailand is the perfect destination for LGBTQ+ tourists, not just during Pride Month.”

Surapong Suebwonglee, Deputy Policy Adviser to the Prime Minister and chairman of the National Soft Power Development Committee of Thailand, stated that the government is prepared to support diversity and equality through soft power policies and by nurturing a culture of creativity, reported Bangkok Post.

“Economic growth driven by diversity and equality is vital for Thailand, especially as we seek new engines for economic growth.”

Picture courtesy of ThaiPR.NET

