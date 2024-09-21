Bangkok travel fair promises to unlock your ‘travel DNA’

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Bangkok is buzzing this weekend with the DNA Travel Fair & Festival, where the hottest new trends in Thai tourism are on full display. Running until tomorrow, September 22, at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre, this event promises an unforgettable experience for travellers seeking fresh, innovative holiday ideas.

Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) governor Thapanee Kiatphaibool revealed that the event’s concept centres around 5 must-do’s in Thailand, encouraging visitors to uncover their personal travel DNA. The event is designed around the rising trend of stylecation, where holidaymakers match trips to their unique styles and preferences.

The festival is split into five exciting zones:

Nature Zone: Fancy tasting the wilderness? Explore lush forests with projection mapping technology and sample organic delights made from local ingredients. Adventure Zone: Ready for a thrill? VR tech lets you leap into 360-degree adventures, ride ATVs through dangerous terrains, and even surf without getting wet. Influencer Zone: Want to perfect your Instagram game? Social media stars are here to share tips on taking stunning travel shots and creating viral content. Spirit Seeker Zone: Looking for a spiritual journey? Faith tourism takes centre stage with the Colours of Faith forum, plus astrological readings from Thailand’s top fortune-tellers. Time Traveller Zone: Step back into Thailand’s golden past as ancient neighbourhoods come to life with cutting-edge visual effects.

With over 50,000 visitors expected and an estimated 1 billion baht to be generated, the DNA Travel Fair is set to boost Thailand’s tourism industry into a new era of exploration, reported The Nation.

