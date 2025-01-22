Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations

Bangkok gears up for historic equal marriage celebrations
Photo courtesy of Lifestyle Asia

Love wins in Bangkok as the city prepares to celebrate equal marriage registrations for all couples starting tomorrow, January 23 when the Marriage Equality Bill comes into effect. From exclusive giveaways to romantic photo corners, each district is ready to make history while creating unforgettable memories for lovebirds.

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt has announced the city’s readiness to implement the landmark Marriage Equality Act, which opens equal marriage registration across all 50 districts beginning tomorrow.

“Bangkok has fully prepared its service systems and trained registration officers to provide seamless and inclusive services.”

Chadchart highlighted updates to welfare policies such as medical benefits, leave entitlements, and child claims for municipal staff.

Siam Paragon will host a special registration service from 8am to 6pm, with Pathumwan district taking the lead alongside three other district offices. According to Bangkok’s Permanent Secretary Wanthanee Wattana, 322 couples have pre-registered, with 190 opting for Siam Paragon, 114 choosing other districts, and 18 unable to complete their documents.

Several districts have planned celebratory events to mark the occasion. Bangrak district, known for its romantic allure, will host a jubilant affair complete with cupcakes, two-tone pink milk sausages, photo booths, and souvenirs. The first couple to register will receive round-trip air tickets to Chiang Mai.

Bang Sue district, under the theme Honest Love Starts Here, will treat the first 20 couples to Wiset Kai Yang Restaurant vouchers. Sai Mai district promises a festive atmosphere with gift vouchers, T-shirts, and cloth bags for its first 50 couples. Other districts like Bang Khae and Phra Khanong have partnered with local businesses to offer photo booths, appliances, and gas cards, reported KhaoSod.

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Governor Chadchart has encouraged couples to embrace this momentous occasion, ensuring Bangkok becomes a beacon of equality and celebration. Whether you’re sealing your love or simply joining the festivities, Bangkok is set to make history with love and pride.

