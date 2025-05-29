Royal first: Thai king blesses historic LGBTQ+ wedding at palace

In a groundbreaking show of royal support, His Majesty the King and Her Majesty the Queen have made history by blessing Thailand’s first-ever royally-sponsored same-sex wedding.

On May 19, the royal couple graciously presided over a lavish ceremony at Amphorn Sathan Throne Hall in Dusit Palace, honouring the union of Kampol Wongnaree and Nutthabhum Taenseesang. The unprecedented event marks a monumental milestone for LGBTQIA+ rights in Thailand and the broader region.

Kampol, a royal household official under the Royal Guard Unit Headquarters, Unit 904, and Nutthabhum received not just symbolic blessings but the formal royal endorsement of their marriage, a first in Thai royal history.

Following the ceremony, Nutthabhum took to Facebook to express his heartfelt appreciation.

“My family and I deeply appreciate this unparalleled royal kindness, which is the highest honour for my family and lineage. Long live Their Majesties the King and Queen.”

This wasn’t the first time the couple received royal recognition. On February 1, Their Majesties had already presented them with a bouquet and gifts to celebrate their marriage registration, foreshadowing the extraordinary gesture that followed.

The tradition of royally-sponsored weddings stretches back over a century. It began during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI), who in 1918 officiated the marriage of his younger brother, King Prajadhipok (Rama VII), to Queen Rambhai Barni at Bang Pa-In Palace.

Historically, these ceremonies blend regal tradition with Thai cultural customs: a formal request for the king’s consent, water-pouring blessings, royal gifts, and a signature in the royal marriage register, all under the king’s supervision. Attended by senior royals and dignitaries, the event culminates with a royal banquet.

Over time, protocols have adapted. By the reign of King Prajadhipok, the formality of questioning the couple was dropped.

Later, the royal ceremonies were adjusted to align with Thailand’s Civil and Commercial Code, requiring official registration of the marriage alongside the royal endorsement, reported The Nation.

Now, with this royal recognition extended to a same-sex couple for the first time, the Thai monarchy has taken a historic step that will resonate far beyond palace walls, setting a new precedent in the region for LGBTQ+ inclusion.