Bank of Thailand tackles mule account freeze impact

The Bank of Thailand has acknowledged that the suspension of mule accounts could impact a significant number of people. Discussions with the Technology Crime Suppression Center and commercial banks are underway to devise a way to unlock legitimate accounts not linked to mule activities on today, September 14.

Yesterday, on September 13, Daranee Saeju, assistant governor of the Bank of Thailand, responsible for payment systems and financial services user protection, addressed concerns regarding the freezing of accounts connected to mule activities.

She clarified that only accounts involved in the pathways of funds transferred from mule accounts are affected. The Technology Crime Suppression Center and commercial banks have intensified their handling of mule accounts, broadening the scope to track money trails more effectively.

This initiative aims to return funds linked to mule accounts to victims, but it may also inadvertently affect a larger number of people.

The BoT has already consulted with the Technology Crime Suppression Center and commercial banks. We have reached a preliminary consensus to expedite the adjustment of account freezing protocols and the unfreezing process in order to alleviate the impact on innocent individuals.

Khaosod reported that discussions will be held today, September 14, and implementation will begin immediately.

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has introduced a simple way for users to check if their details are correct. By dialling 179 followed by their ID card number, users can confirm whether their mobile banking name matches their SIM card registration.

This step is part of a new regulation, enforced from 28 May last year, that requires names on mobile banking accounts to match registered SIM cards.

The rule is intended to eliminate mule accounts and ghost SIMs used in fraud, but it has also disrupted legitimate users and companies, raising concerns that account freezes could unintentionally affect businesses and ordinary individuals.

For those affected by these recent measures, it is also possible to cancel the suspension by contacting the AOC Centre at 1441, extension 2 or by visiting the bank in person to update registration details.