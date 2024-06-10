Man murders dating app lover after she finds out he’s married

Image courtesy of Chaiwat Satyaem

A young man has been arrested after his dating app lover was found strangled to death in Prachuap Khiri Khan, shortly after learning he was already married.

Police apprehended 22 year old Anuwat Pimmat at an eatery in Prachuap Khiri Khan, around 10pm yesterday. He faces charges of murder and concealing a body, following an arrest warrant issued by the Phetchaburi Criminal Court.

The arrest came after the body of 22 year old Benjarat Choeijan was discovered among weeds beside the Phetkasem Highway in Nong Prong, Khao Yoi district, Phetchaburi, last Friday. Clad in a T-shirt and shorts, the victim carried no identifying documents.

Anuwat confessed during a re-enactment with police today. He revealed meeting Benjarat through a dating app and developing a serious relationship with her since the Songkran festival in April.

Anuwat had flown from Bangkok to Phuket to meet her, and she picked him up from his hotel. They then travelled to Prachuap Khiri Khan to collect a pickup truck intended for her former boyfriend in Bangkok.

While passing through Sam Roi Yot district, Prachuap Khiri Khan, on June 3, Anuwat received a phone call from his wife. Realising he was not single, Benjarat reportedly shouted at him and slapped his face. Anuwat admitted he then became furious and strangled her.

Police reported that Anuwat drove around looking for a place to dispose of the body, eventually leaving it on the side of the highway in Khao Yoi, Phetchaburi. The body was discovered four days later and Anuwat remains in custody as legal proceedings continue, reported Khaosod.

The case has drawn significant attention due to the tragic outcome of a relationship that started on a dating app. The Thai police are continuing their investigation to ensure all aspects of the incident are thoroughly examined.

This incident underscores the potential dangers of online dating and the importance of verifying the backgrounds of individuals one meets through such platforms.