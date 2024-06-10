Man surrenders claiming officials framed him for attempted murder

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A man sought by police for attempted murder surrendered to the Thai police, claiming he was framed by local officials. Fearing injustice, he requested his case be transferred for a fair investigation.

Police and administrative officers recently raided a house in Moo 10, Wisai Tai, Sawi District, Chumphon Province, aiming to arrest 56 years old, Somchai, under a warrant from Lang Suan Provincial Court issued on April 18.

The charges included “discharging a firearm without cause, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, and attempted murder.” Somchai was accused of firing a gun to intimidate and harm locals and officials passing by his house, causing widespread fear. However, during the raid, Somchai managed to escape.

Today at 11am, Somchai, accompanied by his lawyer, Ekwee Ekattawat, surrendered to Police Lieutenant Colonel Kitiphum Sriphaeo at Division 5 of the Central Investigation Bureau to contest the charges.

Somchai denied the allegations, stating he never used a firearm to threaten or harm locals or forest officials, as accused. He admitted to firing a gun into the air at his property but insisted it was to scare away birds and animals. He also mentioned that he never had conflicts with his neighbours.

Somchai claimed he was framed because he owned over 100 rai of durian and palm plantations. He had previous disputes with the forest and local officials over land encroachment issues.

He had been threatened with violence and even had a gun pointed at his head. As a precaution, he installed CCTV cameras around his house to record evidence and ensure his safety, asserting that he was often harassed by these officials, who threatened legal action against him.

“The .22 calibre ammunition seized is not mine.”

He decided to turn himself in to the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) because he feared for his safety if he surrendered to local police. Additionally, he requested his case be transferred from Sawi Police Station to the CIB, doubting the local police’s fairness and fearing further harassment.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kitiphum confirmed that after completing the surrender documentation, Somchai would be handed over to Sawi Police Station investigators to proceed with the legal process, reported Khaosod.