Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang | The Thaiger

Thailand
Man kills ex-girlfriend and two others during jealous rage in Lampang
The estranged ex-boyfriend of a university student has killed a security guard before shooting his ex-girlfriend and killing himself in Lampang province.
The Nation reports that 39 year old Damrongchai Monotham died at the scene, but not before killing his former 21 year old girlfriend Boonyaporn Kantalah and a 28 year old security guard Weerapong Morpa.
Umaporn Srichampa, a female acquaintance of Damrongchai, said he appeared drunk when he walked into the entertainment venue on Soi Mooban Wiang Bua.
“He grabbed his girlfriend’s arm and dragged her out while she was with her friends, both men and women, at the place,” Umaporn said.
“He threatened everybody by pulling out his gun and demanded that nobody intervene.”
She said she tried to stop Damrongchai at one point, but pulled back when he pointed the gun at her.
Four security guards became involved, including Weerapong, followed Damrongchai and Boonyaporn in the hope of helping the ex-girlfriend.
“I saw five men and a woman walking out of the soi. They had some arguments and then I heard several gunshots,” another witness said.
The injured were rushed to Lampang Hospital and police have cordoned off the site. An initial investigation suggests that Damrongchai had been drinking when he found out on social media that Boonyaporn was partying with friends nearby.
Police speculate that, following their break-up, she had repeatedly ignored his efforts to reconcile, which might have driven him to anger.
After shooting the security guard and Boonyaporn, Damrongchai shot himself with his final bullet.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
Thailand
Thailand approves medical marijuana
CNN reports…
Thailand’s interim parliament voted to allow the use of medical cannabis. Recreational use of the drug remains illegal.
Lawmaker Somchai Sawangkarn says the passing of an amendment to allow medical marijuana in the country “could be considered as a New Year gift to Thais.”
“The amendment (on the Narcotics Bill) was passed on the second and third readings yesterday” he said.
This makes Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to allow the use of medical marijuana. The region is notorious for its hardline approach to drugs and strict penalties for drug-related crimes.
Read the rest of the CNN story HERE.
Thailand
Tourism arrivals in Thailand up 7.5% so far this year
• Chinese tourists are still accounting for nearly a third of arrivals.
• Russian, UK and German tourists record strong rises for 2018
• Australian and New Zealand arrivals down just over 1% (average) for the year
The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has announced the tourism figures for January-November 2018, providing an accurate indication of what the country can expect for year’s end numbers.
Thailand welcomed 34,431,489 international visitors, up by 7.5% over the same period of last year, generating an estimated 1.8 billion baht in tourism revenue, up by 9.8%. Despite the concerns over Chinese tourism drops in some parts of the country, the actual numbers of Chinese arrivals in 2018 has risen 7.9%.
The highlight of the results was the fact that seven countries (China, Malaysia, South Korea, Lao PDR., Japan, India, and Russia) have already generated more than one million visitor arrivals each, and three more countries (USA, Vietnam and Singapore) were set to follow suit when the full year 2018 results are finally tabulated.
“We are overjoyed to have this result in the last quarter of 2018. The 35 million visitor target is now set to be met. It is a tribute to the cooperation and creativity of the entire Thai travel and tourism industry to ensure that it remains our primary sector for job creation, distribution of income nationwide, and contribution to cultural, heritage and environmental preservation”, says TAT Governor Yuthasak Supasorn.
Overview: All regions grew well except the Middle East and Oceania. Visitors from East Asia totalled 23.62 million (+9.21%), Europe 5.91 million (+4.03%), the Americas 1.41 million (+3.70%), South Asia 1.77 million (+11.32%), Oceania 838,713 (-1.40%), the Middle East 683,420 (-6.24%), and Africa 174,565 (+9.63%).
East Asia: East Asian visitor arrivals comprised the biggest market share of all visitors. A total of 23.62 million or 68% were from East Asian countries. Apart from China (9.69 million), the other top sources of arrivals were Malaysia (3.56 million), South Korea (1.62 million), Lao PDR. (1.59 million) and Japan (1.50 million).
The ASEAN countries in total generated over 9.17 million arrivals, with growth by Malaysia (+15.52%), the Philippines (+12.63%), Indonesia (+11.52%), Vietnam (+10.18%), Cambodia (+4.59%), Lao PDR. (+4.48%), Singapore (+3.73%), and Myanmar (+0.68%). Only Brunei showed a decline (-3.89%).
Europe: European visitors were up 4.03% to 5.91 million. Russia retained its status as the largest source market from Europe with arrivals of 1.26 million, up 10.33%. The United Kingdom was the second highest source market with a total of 877,502, followed by Germany 789,150, up 4.46%, and France 677,579, up 1.46%.
Other Europe: Visitor markets also grew from East Europe (+9.22%), Austria (+12.08%), the Netherlands (+6.41%), Italy (+6.17%), Denmark (+4.25%), Finland (+2.22%), Belgium (+1.84%), and Spain (+1.32%).
The Americas: Arrivals from the Americas grew by 3.70% to 1.41 million. The main market, the USA, increased by 6.37% to 993,631. Arrivals from Canada were up 7.18% to 245,227.
South Asia: Arrivals from South Asia grew by a strong 11.32% to 1.77 million. India topped the list with arrivals up by 12.03% to 1.42 million. Other countries also showed good growth; such as, Nepal (+27.63%), Bangladesh (+8.21%), Sri Lanka (+2.81%), and Pakistan (+2.70%).
Oceania: Arrivals from Oceania declined by 1.40% to 838,713 visitors. Australian visitors declined by 1.61% to 728,720. Arrivals from New Zealand declined by 0.23% to 106,378.
Middle East: Arrivals from the UAE declined by 7.16% to 117,162. Arrivals from Saudi Arabia declined by 18.99% to 26,075. However, some markets like Kuwait (+2.74%) reported good results.
Africa: Arrivals from Africa grew by 9.63% to 174,565, mainly due to arrivals from South Africa (86,509).
SOURCE: TAT, Department of Immigration
Thailand
Free internet for low income earners with registered welfare cards
Photo: Backyard Travel
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has announced a project where some 1.8 million registered low-income earners, especially in remote areas, will receive internet in their home for three years.
As part of a Universal Service Obligation (USO) project, the aim is to close the ‘digital gap’ providing internet access to 2.1 million households or 6.3 million people in 3,929 remote villages by the end of next year.
Some households registered with the government’s welfare card program in the areas will have free internet access for three years or until April 30, 2024. The NBTC will be subsidising the 200 baht a month subscription rate being offered in the remote areas for a 30/10 Mbps internet service.
The USO project states that all villages in Thailand will have access to broadband, a required task already completed for the regions.
The project will provide all people with equal access to new government services such as telemedicine (allowing patients to consult doctors online), telehealth (providing health care advice online), remote learning, and tele-education.
5,229 free public Wi-Fi access points will be installed by NBTC from 2019 to 2024, in addition 107 tambon hospitals and 1,210 schools will have broadband links.
The USO project is financed by the USO fund which is contributed to as a percentage of revenue by telecom operators.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
