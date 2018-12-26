One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang | The Thaiger

South
One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang
PHOTOS: The Nation
An ambulance has collided into a truck in Trang province today. The crash killed an assistant nurse and injured two others.
Police say the accident occurred on a bypass road in the province’s Huai Yot district before 6am. The ambulance belongs to the Wattanapat Hospital Trang. The ambulance was on its way back to the hospital after delivering a patient.
Assistant nurse 26 year old Bongkot Sripetch was killed at the scene. Another nurse, 26 year old Pimchanok Kwansian and driver 40 year old Paisan Sornnarin, were seriously injured.
Police believe the ambulance driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Police have been questioning the truck driver, Prayoon Srisongkhram.
SOURCE: The Nation
South
Defence volunteers robbed of their guns in Pattani
by Pares Lohasan
Police a hunting for six males suspected to have seized guns and bullets from 10 village defence volunteers assigned to guard a local school in Pattani province’s Sai Buri district last night.
Sai Buri police superintendent Pol Colonel Montri Khongwatmai led forensic police to inspect Ban Seu Dang School in Moo 4 of tambon Troh Bon on Monday morning. The six armed men attacked the volunteers at 9.30pm, gagged and tied them up before fleeing with the guns and bullets.
The school was closed for a day to ensure the safety of teachers and students as well as facilitate police investigation at the scene.
Police retrieved a black hat that one of the suspects had left behind along with some ropes. Police are also checking CCTV cameras in the area for information about the suspects and their escape route.
Initial investigation revealed that the six men in black clothes, with their faces covered, were armed with four rifles and a pistol. They are suspected to have been hiding in the school compound. They attacked the defence volunteers, who showed up alone or in groups of 2-3 persons at a time to report for duty to guard the school at night. The volunteers were reportedly taken by surprise before they were gagged and tied up.
The volunteers were warned against resisting or putting up a fight, as the assailants only wanted to take away their guns. The assailants then made off with the four shotguns and 20 bullets on three motorcycles towards Thung Yang Daeng district.
STORY: The Nation
South
Last Full Moon Party for 2018 attracts 30,000
Authorities claim over 30,000 tourists flocked to Hat Rin on Koh Phangan for the Saturday night (well, Sunday morning really), monthly full moon party, the final party for 2018. The party kicked off at 1am on Sunday morning and wound up at 7am.
Most of the local hotels were full with highly inflated prices for the monthly gathering whilst many others arrived on speedboats from Koh Samui. The two kilometre beach filled quickly with its collection of DJ stages and exotic lighting filling the beach area. There were 12 sound systems running the length of the beach.
Due to the cost of cleaning up after such carnage, the local community implemented a 100 baht entry fee to access the beach on the night of Koh Phangan Full Moon Party.
Police report that there were no complaints or incidents and that the huge crowd were mostly well-behaved.
South
Happy ending for Malaysian tourist at Betong immigration
What appeared as a bad end to the holiday of a Malaysian tourist has ended up with a much happier ending.
Immigration police have returned a wallet with cash and credit cards to the Malaysian tourist on yesterday after he dropped it in front of an immigration counter on Friday night.
The tourist, Low Han Ben, reclaimed his purse at the Betong border checkpoint at 7.30am this morning and has thanked the tourist police.
An official found the wallet on the floor in front of a check-in counter. The wallet had 5,240 baht in cash and 1,170 ringgits and several credit cards. Officials checked footage from security cameras to find that the wallet belonged to Low.
Immigration police then checked various major hotels in Betong until the tourist was located and told he could pick up his wallet.
ORIGINAL STORY: The Nation
