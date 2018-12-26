Subscribe to The Thaiger

One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang

The Thaiger & The Nation

Published

5 hours ago

on

One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang

PHOTOS: The Nation

An ambulance has collided into a truck in Trang province today. The crash killed an assistant nurse and injured two others.

Police say the accident occurred on a bypass road in the province’s Huai Yot district before 6am. The ambulance belongs to the Wattanapat Hospital Trang. The ambulance was on its way back to the hospital after delivering a patient.

Assistant nurse 26 year old Bongkot Sripetch was killed at the scene. Another nurse, 26 year old Pimchanok Kwansian and driver 40 year old Paisan Sornnarin, were seriously injured.

Police believe the ambulance driver may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. Police have been questioning the truck driver, Prayoon Srisongkhram.

One dead and two injured in ambulance crash in Trang | News by The Thaiger

SOURCE: The Nation



