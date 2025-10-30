Thai husband shoots neighbour for allegedly pursuing his wife

A Thai man was shot in the leg outside a house in the southern province of Nakhon Si Thammarat for allegedly making romantic advances towards his neighbour’s wife.

Officers from Bang Khan Police Station were alerted to the shooting at around 3.30am yesterday, October 29. The incident took place outside a residence in Wang Hin sub-district, Bang Khan district, Nakhon Si Thammarat. Rescue workers also responded to the scene after reports of a serious injury.

Upon arrival, police found the injured man, 40 year old Udon, lying outside his house. He had been shot in the upper left thigh and was subsequently rushed to Bang Khan Hospital before being transferred to Thung Song Hospital for further treatment.

The gunman, identified as 51 year old Khamhaeng, lived about 100 metres away from the victim. After the shooting, he fled with his gun but later surrendered to the police that same morning.

Khamhaeng reportedly confessed to the shooting, citing concerns for his wife’s safety as the motive behind his violent act. He told police that Udon had started showing interest in his wife two to three months earlier, despite her rejecting his advances.

According to the suspect, Udon continued to approach her. He secretly followed her into a rubber plantation when she went there to work in the early morning hours.

The suspect said he had repeatedly warned Udon to stop, but his pleas fell on deaf ears. Concerned for his wife’s safety, he began accompanying her each night while armed with a shotgun.

On the night of the incident, Khamhaeng claimed that Udon once again followed his wife, and after warning him unsuccessfully, he fired one shot, hitting him in the leg before fleeing.

Police said they would question Udon again once his condition improves to confirm the motive behind the shooting. Officers also revealed that Udon has a history of drug use and had previously been arrested by Bang Khan police.