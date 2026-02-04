Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa unveils exclusive stay vouchers at Thai Tiew Thai 77, starting from 1,999 baht net

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: February 4, 2026, 3:10 PM
Le Méridien Khao Lak Resort & Spa invites Thai travellers to explore a refined coastal getaway at Thai Tiew Thai 77, featuring exclusive eventonly room vouchers designed for effortless beachfront living. Held from March 5 to 8 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (Halls 5 to 7), the event brings Thailand’s leading hospitality brands together under one roof. You can visit them at Booth D08.

Guests purchasing vouchers can enjoy room accommodation with daily breakfast for two, full access to the resort’s lagoonstyle pools, inresort activities, and expansive beachfront surroundings. With flexible stay validity through October 31, the vouchers are ideal for couples, families, wellness-focused travellers, and those seeking a relaxed nature-inspired getaway.

As part of Marriott Bonvoy®, members can also earn points and eligible nights during their stay.

Room types & seasonal rates (Net prices in Thai baht):

Guest Room Pool View

  • March 1 – April 15: 5,999 baht net
  • April 16 – 30: 2,499 baht net
  • May 1 – October 31: 1,999 baht net

Guest Room Pool Access

  • March 1 – April 15 2026: 7,499 baht net
  • April 16 – 30: 3,499 baht net
  • May 1 – October 31 2026: 2,999 baht net

Larger Guest Room Pool Access

  • March 1 – April 15: 7,999 baht net
  • April 16 – 30: 3,999 baht net
  • May 1 – October 31: 3,499 baht net

Terms & conditions

  • This voucher is applicable for one room with daily breakfast for two (2) persons.
  • This promotion is valid for stays until 31 October 2026 and cannot be extended beyond the expiry date.
  • This voucher is fully prepaid, non‑refundable, and not redeemable for cash in case of cancellation or no‑show.
  • Reservation of at least one (1) day is required and subject to availability. Please contact their reservation team at +66 76 429 000 or email LMKhaolak@lemeridienhotels.com to confirm your stay.
  • This voucher cannot be used in conjunction with any other promotions, discounts, or vouchers, including but not limited to Club Marriott, credit card promotions, cash vouchers, or associate discounts.
  • This voucher is valid for a single transaction only and does not apply to group bookings of more than ten rooms.
  • The original voucher or E‑voucher must be presented upon check‑in. Vouchers cannot be replaced or reissued in the event of loss, theft, damage, or destruction.
  • Marriott Bonvoy® members are eligible to earn points and eligible nights for stays redeemed with this voucher, in accordance with the Marriott Bonvoy program terms and conditions.

To experience a heavenly stay, book your getaway with Le Méridien today.

Press Release

