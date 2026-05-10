Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims

Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 9:58 AM
50 2 minutes read
Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown probes nominee ownership claims | Thaiger
Edited photo made with photo from Matichon

Officials inspected four resorts in Sri Thanu on Koh Pha Ngan yesterday, May 9, arresting three hotel operators over alleged unlicensed hotel businesses as part of a wider probe into foreign-linked companies and possible nominee ownership.

The operation involved officers from the Department of Provincial Administration, Surat Thani Immigration Bureau, and Koh Pha Ngan police.

Sri Thanu, in Koh Pha Ngan subdistrict, Surat Thani, is known as a popular long-stay area for foreign residents and tourists, including a sizeable Israeli community.

Officials inspected four resorts in Sri Thanu during a Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown into alleged licence breaches and nominee ownership.
Photo via Matichon

At Zama Resort, officials inspected a 23-room property operated by Honos Management Co Ltd, which was registered with Thai and Swiss shareholders. Natcha, a Koh Pha Ngan resident, was arrested and accused of operating a hotel without a licence under the Hotel Act.

Officials also searched Sritanu Residences Resort, operated by Muthita Koh Pha Ngan Co Ltd, which was registered with Thai and Slovenian shareholders. Matichon reported that the resort closed shortly before officers arrived, and no arrests were made at the scene.

Officials inspected four resorts in Sri Thanu during a Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown into alleged licence breaches and nominee ownership.
Photo via DailyNews

At Haad Chao Phao Resort, an eight-room property operated by Phangan Haad Chao Phao Resort Co Ltd, investigators found the business linked to Thai and Greek shareholders. Phakphum, from Nakhon Si Thammarat, was arrested over alleged illegal hotel operations, while two Myanmar nationals were detained for allegedly working outside the scope of permitted employment.

The fourth target, Samma Karuna Beach & Wellness Resort, operated 12 rooms under Samma Karuna Co Ltd and was linked to Thai and Uruguayan shareholders. Constantino Von Kamnopoles Politis, an Uruguayan national, identified himself as the owner and was accused of operating a hotel business without a licence.

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Officials inspected four resorts in Sri Thanu during a Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown into alleged licence breaches and nominee ownership.
Photo via DailyNews

Officials said three of the four businesses inspected were found to have allegedly breached the Hotel Act B.E. 2547 (2004). They seized accounting records and shareholder documents as part of a wider investigation into possible nominee shareholding arrangements, financial transactions, and land ownership rights.

Surat Thani Governor Jumphot Wannachatsiri said officials were monitoring reports of foreign nationals living long term on Koh Pha Ngan, Koh Samui, and Koh Tao, including allegations that some people entered Thailand on tourist visas before working or operating businesses.

He said provincial authorities were working with police, immigration officers, labour officials, and security agencies to investigate possible nominee businesses, land ownership, tax compliance, and visa violations across the islands.

Officials inspected four resorts in Sri Thanu during a Koh Pha Ngan resort crackdown into alleged licence breaches and nominee ownership.
Photo via Matichon

Jumphot said the inspections were not focused on any single nationality and would apply equally to all foreign nationals and Thai citizens found violating the law.

“Inspections and arrests have continued, although many cases were not reported in the news. Committees have been set up to work on these issues, and action will be taken against all nationalities, not any one nationality,” he added.

Elsewhere, Phuket Immigration has launched a major crackdown on illegal nominee businesses, leading to the arrest of 11 foreigners and the seizure of substantial evidence. The coordinated raids targeted 15 suspected businesses across the island.

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Photo of Chattarin Siradakul Chattarin SiradakulPublished: May 10, 2026, 9:58 AM
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Chattarin Siradakul

With a degree in language and culture, focusing on media studies, from Chulalongkorn University, Chattarin has both an international and a digital mindset. During his studies, he spent 1 year studying Liberal Arts in Japan and 2 months doing internship at the Royal Thai Embassy in Ankara, both of which helped him develop a deep understanding of the relationship between society and media. Outside of work, he enjoys watching films and playing games, as well as creating YouTube videos.