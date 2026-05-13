PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 10:29 AM
210 2 minutes read
PM Anutin monitors crackdown on foreign-operated businesses using Thai nominees | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui in Surat Thani today, May 13, following investigations into more than 10,000 businesses operated by foreigners through Thai nominees.

The Department of Business Development (DBD) and the Department of Special Investigation (DSI) recently launched a nationwide crackdown targeting illegal foreign-operated businesses using Thai nationals as nominees, particularly in major tourist destinations.

Officials reported that southern Thailand had the highest number of suspected nominee-run operations. On Koh Pha Ngan and Koh Samui alone, investigators identified 11,426 companies allegedly linked to foreign ownership through Thai nominees.

According to officials, 3,212 suspected illegal businesses were located on Koh Pha Ngan, while another 8,214 were found on Koh Samui. Authorities stated that the figures indicated nearly half of the businesses operating on the islands were connected to foreign investors.

Investigators also alleged that some foreign operators had formed organised groups to gain benefits from local resources and conduct business activities in violation of Thai law. Officials claimed some operations negatively affected residents and local business owners in the area.

Anutin follows up crackdown on nominee businesses
Photo via Facebook/ พรรคภูมิใจไทย

During the crackdown on Thai nominee businesses, authorities seized assets and properties worth more than 100 million baht. The Anti-Money Laundering Office (AMLO) is continuing financial investigations into individuals linked to the cases.

Anutin travelled to the islands to monitor the progress of investigations and legal action against both foreign business operators and Thai nationals accused of acting as nominees.

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The PM was also scheduled to meet residents and local entrepreneurs to hear concerns related to the issue before continuing his visit to Phuket, where authorities are conducting similar investigations.

According to Channel 7, officials identified 11,626 businesses in Phuket allegedly operating through nominee arrangements, representing around 40% of businesses in the province.

Koh Pha Ngan Surat Thani
Photo by DKart via Getty Images Signature

The DBD and DSI said investigations would be expanded to other provinces popular with foreign investors and tourists, including Krabi, Phang Nga, Pattaya, and Hua Hin.

Government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek stated that Thailand welcomes legitimate and transparent foreign investment that benefits the country.

However, she said the government would take action against illegal capital flows, nominee arrangements, and economic crime networks exploiting Thailand’s economy.

Ratchada also encouraged residents to report suspicious activities involving both Thai nationals and foreigners to local officials. She urged Thai citizens not to act as nominees for illegal foreign business operations.

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: May 13, 2026, 10:29 AM
210 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.