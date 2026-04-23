OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the ‘Soul of Rest’ with sustainable, locally inspired design concept

Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:30 PM
72 3 minutes read
OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the ‘Soul of Rest’ with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | Thaiger
Deluxe Garden Suite – Living Room: A light-filled living area designed with natural materials and locally inspired elements for a relaxed island retreat

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort, the five-star sanctuary nestled on the powder-soft sands of Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands, is set to open its doors this May 2026, unveiling a new beachside sanctuary that showcases authentic Southern Thai design and introduces guests to the concept of “Nit Thra” – the “soul of rest,” which encourages harmony, relaxation and restoration.

This newly rebranded seafront retreat has been imagined by OPENDESIGNER, the acclaimed Bangkok-based creative studio, to immerse visitors in the essence of the Phi Phi Islands and the Andaman Sea. The entire project was approached with a mindset of preservation – the notion that the landscape of tropical foliage, sandy shores and limestone cliffs defines the resort, rather than vice versa.

As a result, OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort appears to grow organically from the coastal environment. This impression is especially powerful when guests arrive by boat – the only way to reach the resort – as the low-rise buildings gradually emerge like a shimmering mirage on the shoreline.

Upon arrival, travellers will be greeted with a traditional “Rub Kwan” ceremony and a handcrafted bead bracelet – a warm welcome ritual inspired by the local Urak Lawoi community.

Sutham Kessena, Head Designer of OPENDESIGNER, revealed…

“From a designer’s perspective, the island’s essential elements needed to be preserved from the very beginning. Our approach was rooted in respect for what already exists, using scale, materials and forms that harmonise with the surrounding ecosystem. The aim was for the architecture to feel like an integral part of the island rather than an intrusion, while clearly maintaining the relaxed atmosphere and distinct identity of Phi Phi.”

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the 'Soul of Rest' with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | News by Thaiger
(Left) Deluxe Garden Villa – Bedroom (Right) Family Garden Villa – Bedroom, offering spacious island-style accommodation designed for couples and families seeking a relaxed stay in Phi Phi

Once guests have settled into this island paradise, they will feel “Ni​t Thra” flowing throughout the resort experience. The use of soft, layered tones and natural lighting reduces visual intensity and creates a rhythm that encourages moments of rest.

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Materials such as wood, rattan, rope and stone create a warm, laid-back ambience, while woven fabrics, Southern Thai textiles and local crafts are subtly integrated into the interiors and furnishings, connecting travellers with the destination and gently guiding them into a state of physical and mental ease.

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the 'Soul of Rest' with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | News by Thaiger
The pristine shoreline of Phi Phi Island, where OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort sits between lush tropical hills and the turquoise waters of the Andaman Sea

The indigenous Urak Lawoi people have lived sustainably and harmoniously in Southern Thailand for centuries, and this layered history is brought to life at the resort. Decorative details such as fishing tools and traditional beads are inspired by coastal life and ancient wisdom, but interpreted in a contemporary manner that aligns with the standards of a luxury resort.

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort welcomes guests into the 'Soul of Rest' with sustainable, locally inspired design concept | News by Thaiger
Natural timber, woven textures and stone surfaces come together in a warm, tactile palette that celebrates island craftsmanship and understated tropical luxury

The 63 suites & villas evoke a sense of space, an atmosphere of deep calm, and a connection to the spirit of the island. Handcrafted furnishings, organic textiles, and woven motifs blend seamlessly with home comforts and state-of-the-art amenities to envelop guests in a personal sanctuary of luxury and serenity.

Meanwhile, the resort’s shaded walkways are punctuated with natural pauses, seating areas and framed views that invite opportunities to stop, linger and encourage being present rather than simply passing through.

The resort’s restaurants prioritise local and seasonal produce, including fresh Andaman seafood, while framing panoramic views of the sea to create a connection with the destination, and the spa promises cleansing rituals that are rooted in the Earth. The spa’s design draws inspiration from the colour of ancient beads, deep reds, earthy browns and oceanic turquoise, which are believed to strengthen one’s life force and enhance restoration.

The design process also aligns seamlessly with the resort’s sustainability strategy. By minimising the use of imported materials, the designers reduced the impact on the landscape and the environmental cost of transportation.

Unnecessary, non-native elements were replaced, and the natural terrain, ventilation, daylight and prevailing orientations were embraced, which helps the resort to reduce its reliance on energy.

OUTRIGGER Phi Phi Island Resort will have its soft opening this May, welcoming guests fully in June 2026. For more information and advanced reservations, you can visit their website.

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Photo of Thaiger ThaigerPublished: April 23, 2026, 3:30 PM
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