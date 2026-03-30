Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort

A Thai couple warned others on TikTok after a woman said an alleged resort worker spied on her while she was changing inside a bungalow on Koh Lipe in Satun province.

The woman, identified only as Anna, shared details on her TikTok account @arnabarbie on Saturday, March 28. She said the incident happened at a resort on Koh Lipe where she and her boyfriend had booked a seven-night stay, and that it occurred on their third night.

Anna said they were staying in a bamboo bungalow at the back of the resort, which she described as quiet and dark. She said her boyfriend was showering in the bathroom while she undressed, preparing to take a shower.

She said that while she was naked, she noticed an eye looking at her through a gap in the bamboo wall. Anna said she screamed to alert her boyfriend before running out to check who was there.

According to Anna, the man, whom she believed was a Burmese worker at the resort, tried to hide in a dark corner near the bungalow but was spotted by her boyfriend. She said the man then ran away. Her boyfriend attempted to chase him, but Anna said she told him to stop for their safety.

Anna said she was concerned the suspect may have secretly recorded her and could share explicit footage online. She added that she had heard unusual noises daily since checking into the resort, but only noticed the alleged spying on the third day.

The couple reported the incident to the police and to the resort owner. Anna said the owner suggested they move to another bungalow, but they declined and left the resort immediately.

In the TikTok comment section, some users said they had stayed at the same accommodation and claimed the bungalows had multiple holes and gaps. Others shared experiences of being watched while staying at the resort, according to Anna’s post.

Anna later updated followers to say the resort owner had agreed to cooperate with the investigation. She said police told her they had enough evidence to identify the suspect and were confident an arrest would be made soon.

A similar story was reported in Phuket in January when the head of a security team of a hotel in Phuket attempted to break into the female DJ’s room with a master keycard. Fortunately, the woman locked the door latch, blocking the suspect from entering.