Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort

Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 4:09 PM
293 2 minutes read
Thai couple alleges peeping incident at Koh Lipe resort | Thaiger
Photo via Facebook/ @arnabarbie

A Thai couple warned others on TikTok after a woman said an alleged resort worker spied on her while she was changing inside a bungalow on Koh Lipe in Satun province.

The woman, identified only as Anna, shared details on her TikTok account @arnabarbie on Saturday, March 28. She said the incident happened at a resort on Koh Lipe where she and her boyfriend had booked a seven-night stay, and that it occurred on their third night.

Anna said they were staying in a bamboo bungalow at the back of the resort, which she described as quiet and dark. She said her boyfriend was showering in the bathroom while she undressed, preparing to take a shower.

She said that while she was naked, she noticed an eye looking at her through a gap in the bamboo wall. Anna said she screamed to alert her boyfriend before running out to check who was there.

Koh Lipe resort peeping
Photo via Facebook/ @arnabarbie

According to Anna, the man, whom she believed was a Burmese worker at the resort, tried to hide in a dark corner near the bungalow but was spotted by her boyfriend. She said the man then ran away. Her boyfriend attempted to chase him, but Anna said she told him to stop for their safety.

Anna said she was concerned the suspect may have secretly recorded her and could share explicit footage online. She added that she had heard unusual noises daily since checking into the resort, but only noticed the alleged spying on the third day.

The couple reported the incident to the police and to the resort owner. Anna said the owner suggested they move to another bungalow, but they declined and left the resort immediately.

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Thai couple watched by worker at Lipe resort
Photo via Facebook/ @arnabarbie

In the TikTok comment section, some users said they had stayed at the same accommodation and claimed the bungalows had multiple holes and gaps. Others shared experiences of being watched while staying at the resort, according to Anna’s post.

Anna later updated followers to say the resort owner had agreed to cooperate with the investigation. She said police told her they had enough evidence to identify the suspect and were confident an arrest would be made soon.

A similar story was reported in Phuket in January when the head of a security team of a hotel in Phuket attempted to break into the female DJ’s room with a master keycard. Fortunately, the woman locked the door latch, blocking the suspect from entering.

@arnabarbie

ตอบกลับ @love live laugh ตอนนี้ยังติดต่อ เจ้าของรีสอร์ทไม่ได้เลยค่ะ เค้าไม่ได้อยู่ที่เกาะ และเมื่อคืนตอนตีหนึ่งเราต้องเดินไปตามชายหาดเพื่อไปขอพี่ที่บาร์ตามที่พักให้เรา เพราะเรานอนที่รีสอร์ทต่อไม่ได้แล้วทางรีสอร์ทให้เรานอนที่รีสอร์ทแต่แค่เป็นห้องข้างหน้าแต่เราไม่สบายใจแล้ว ยังไงเดี๋ยวจะมาอัพเดทค่ะ ฝากทุกคนแชร์ให้เราด้วยนะคะยังไม่ได้มี Feedback อะไรที่ดีเลยค่ะ #เกาะหลีเป๊ะ

♬ เสียงต้นฉบับ – Anna(อาน่า) – Anna(อาน่า)

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Photo of Petch Petpailin Petch PetpailinPublished: March 30, 2026, 4:09 PM
293 2 minutes read

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Petch Petpailin

Petpailin, or Petch, is a Thai translator and writer for The Thaiger who focuses on translating breakingThai news stories into English. With a background in field journalism, Petch brings several years of experience to the English News desk at The Thaiger. Before joining The Thaiger, Petch worked as a content writer for several known blogging sites in Bangkok, including Happio and The Smart Local. Her articles have been syndicated by many big publishers in Thailand and internationally, including the Daily Mail, The Sun and the Bangkok Post. She is a news writer who stops reading news on the weekends to spend more time cafe hopping and petting dwarf shrimp! But during office hours, you can find Petch on LinkedIn and you can reach her by email at petch@thethaiger.com.