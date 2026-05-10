McLaren 570S wedged under pickup truck in Sai Mai crash

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A McLaren 570S worth up to 24 million baht collided with a pickup truck at the end of Chatuchot Alley in Sai Mai district yesterday, injuring one person and drawing widespread attention online.

At 4.36pm, the supercar and a pickup truck collided at the end of the alley. One man was left with right arm pain and was transported to Phyathai Nawamin Hospital by Sai Mai Volunteer Centre vehicle No. 7, unit 1808.

Images shared by the Sai Mai District Volunteer Centre Facebook page showed the front right side of the McLaren lodged under the left rear wheel of the pickup, with visible damage to the supercar. The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the duty officer at Khan Na Yao police station.

Both vehicles are insured. Commenters on the post noted that the McLaren 570S carries an official starting price in Thailand of approximately 21.8 to 24 million baht, reported KhaoSod.

In another separate incident, a grey Lamborghini Huracán crashed into a roadside power pole near Bang Rak Noi Tha It MRT station in Nonthaburi early this morning, leaving the supercar severely damaged.

Officers from Bang Sri Muang Police Station responded to Rattanathibet Road in Bang Rak Noi sub-district, Mueang Nonthaburi district, at 1.30am. The crash site sat just before the left turn onto Ratchaphruek Road.

Police found the Lamborghini Huracán LP 640-2 with its front end destroyed and a power pole knocked down. Experts valued the red-plated vehicle at 25 to 30 million baht.

The driver, a man aged around 45 to 50, had a female passenger aged around 30 to 35. Both suffered minor injuries and were taken to the police station for questioning.

Investigators found the car lost control, struck the traffic island dividing the express and frontage lanes, then hit the pole and snapped it. Metropolitan Electricity Authority staff later arrived to cut power and clear the scene.